Iowa official’s wife arrested, charged with voter fraud in 2020 election

by Julia Shapero - 01/13/23 1:54 PM ET
A local Iowa official’s wife was arrested on Thursday and charged with committing voter fraud during the 2020 election, when her husband was on the ballot.

Kim Phuong Taylor, the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor (R), faces more than 50 counts of various voter fraud charges, including providing false information while registering or voting, fraudulent registration, and fraudulent voting, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

Jeremy Taylor ran for a U.S. House seat in 2020 but lost in the Republican primary after garnering only about 8 percent of the vote. He went on to successfully win back his seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in the general election.

Kim Taylor is accused of submitting false information on voter registration forms, absentee ballot requests and absentee ballots, as well as causing others to do so. Taylor reportedly signed documents for voters without their permission and told others that they could sign for people who were not present, according to the Justice Department.

