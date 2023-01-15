University of Georgia football player, staff member killed in car accident after championship parade

A University of Georgia football team player and a team staff member were killed in a car accident just hours after taking part in a parade celebrating the team’s national championship victory.

The university said in a statement that offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in the automobile accident, adding that two other members of the football program sustained injuries and are currently in stable condition at a medical facility.

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” the university said in a statement. “Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.

Willock, a redshirt sophomore from New Milford, New Jersey, appeared in 15 games for the Bulldogs this season, starting two games as a right guard, according to ESPN.

According to her LinkedIn profile, LeCroy, a sports management graduate from the university, served as a recruiting analyst and learning specialist for the football program.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACPD) said in a statement that its officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle has struck two power poles and several trees.

Authorities said that Willock, 20, died at the scene as a result of his injuries, while LeCroy was transported to a nearby medical facility where she died due to the injuries she sustained from the accident.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach,” Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said in a statement.

“Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

The football team has celebrated its second consecutive national championship with a victory parade at their home stadium earlier in the day.

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) expressed his condolences on the tragedy while speaking at Atlanta, Ga.-based Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he serves as senior pastor.

“We lift these families in prayer,” Warnock said Sunday as his church held a special service to commemorate the 94th birthday of Civil Rights pioneer Dr. Martin Luther King, with President Biden in attendance.