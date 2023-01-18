trending:

DeSantis hits Biden over handling of documents: ‘You can’t have two different sets of rules’ 

by Julia Mueller - 01/18/23 3:35 PM ET
(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns for New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin at a rally, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hauppauge, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Wednesday swung at President Biden over the recent discovery of classified Obama-era documents in the president’s home and an old office.

DeSantis, seen by many Republicans as a potential presidential rival to Biden in 2024, echoed calls of hypocrisy from others in his party who compared the incident to classified documents the FBI seized last year from former President Trump. 

“They had all this stuff to say. Now they’re acting like this is something — like it’s not a big deal. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. You can’t have two different sets of rules based on your political party,” DeSantis said at a press conference, prompting applause from the audience. 

The Florida governor chided Biden for remarks in a “60 Minutes” interview last year in which the president criticized Trump for holding on to the materials after his time in office, which goes against the Presidential Records Act requirements.   

“Now you find out he had [documents] stashed behind his Corvette at his house,” DeSantis said. 

Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Biden’s legal team found a handful of classified documents at a Washington office he’d previously used and later uncovered more documents in the garage of his Delaware home.  

DeSantis highlighted that the president’s son Hunter Biden could have had access to the house, “which is definitely a security risk in my book.” Hunter Biden has been a key focus in Republican plans to investigate the Biden family and their business dealings with their new control of the House.

The Florida governor is among a number of top GOP figures who are accusing the federal government of treating Biden and Trump with a double standard when it comes to their respective classified documents cases.

Last year, the FBI seized hundreds of classified materials from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and club in Florida after the former president resisted requests from the Archives to turn over the documents.

Biden’s team has emphasized that his attorneys notified the Archives immediately upon discovering the documents in Biden’s office and home, and the White House has accused the GOP of hypocrisy in turn for slamming Biden while ignoring Trump’s offenses.

The White House Office of Counsel reported the first missing documents to the Archives on Nov. 2, before the midterm election. The first news report on the found documents came months later, on Jan. 16.

The new House Oversight and Accountability Committee chairman, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), has kickstarted an inquiry into Biden’s document handling, but hasn’t initiated any probe of Trump’s same actions.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, who appointed a special counsel to look into the discovery of classified documents in Trump’s possession, has also appointed a special counsel to look into the Biden document discovery.

