Migrant shot, injured by Texas National Guard soldier: report

by Julia Shapero - 01/20/23 3:55 PM ET
A lone National Guardsmen stands watch over a fence
Associated Press-Eric Gay
National Guardsmen stands watch over a fence near the International bridge where thousands of Haitian migrants have created a makeshift camp, on Sept. 18, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas.

A migrant was shot and injured by a member of the Texas National Guard on Sunday morning near the U.S.-Mexico border, Military Times and The Texas Tribune reported

The migrant was reportedly shot in the left shoulder by Spc. Angel Gallegos near McAllen, Texas, and suffered an injury that was not life-threatening. He was treated at a local hospital after the incident.

Gallegos and a fellow National Guard member had joined two Border Patrol agents on Sunday morning who had tracked a group of migrants to an abandoned house, according to an internal Texas Military Department document reviewed by Military Times and The Texas Tribune.

While three of the individuals surrendered when the soldiers entered the house, the fourth attempted to flee and engaged in a fight with the guard member, who fired one shot at close range, both outlets reported.

Erika Miller, press secretary for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said in a statement that the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident but could not provide any additional information, as the investigation is ongoing.

Gallegos was stationed at the border as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) Operation Lone Star, which has sought to increase security along the state’s border with Mexico amid concerns about the federal government’s border policies. This is the first known time since the initiative was launched in March 2021 that a migrant has been shot and injured.

