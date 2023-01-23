trending:

Monterey Park mayor: Alleged shooter may have visited dance hall in the past

by Stephen Neukam - 01/23/23 7:58 AM ET
The 72-year-old deceased suspect in the mass shooting at a Monterey Park, Calif., dance club over the weekend may have visited the venue in the past, according to the town’s mayor.

Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo said the suspect in the shooting that left 10 people dead may have had a history with the dance hall, saying the motive in the shooting could stem back to a personal relationship.

“We do understand that he may have had a history of visiting this dance hall,” Lo said on “The Today Show” on Monday. “Perhaps motivation has to do with some personal relationships, but that’s something that I think investigators are uncovering and investigating.”

The shooting in the town, just miles from downtown Los Angeles, occurred on Saturday night after a Lunar New Year celebration and also left 10 people injured. After police surrounded a van that contained the suspect in nearby Torrance, the suspect reportedly shot himself. Police identified him as Huu Can Tran, a 72-year-old Asian man.

Police have maintained that they are still not clear on the motive of the shooting. Authorities also said that there were no outstanding suspects in the crime.

A majority of the victims of the shooting were in their 50s, 60s or older, according to law enforcement. They are looking into Tran’s criminal and mental health record as they explore possible motives.

