12 hurt in ‘targeted’ shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub

by Stephen Neukam - 01/23/23 9:55 AM ET
At least a dozen people were injured, with three sustaining “life threatening” injuries, in an overnight shooting at a Baton Rouge, La., nightclub on Sunday.

Police said they believe the attack was “targeted,” and no arrests have been made.

“This was not a random act of violence, based on the preliminary investigating efforts,” Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said at a Sunday news conference. “We believe that this was a targeted event, where someone was specifically targeted and others were injured in that process.”

The shooting happened at the Dior Bar and Lounge and injured at least 12 people, according to law enforcement.

Lt. Bryan Ballard, who heads the department’s homicide unit, said the police response was “almost immediate.”

“Almost instantaneous, our guys got there and started doing what they do,” Ballard said at the press conference. 

Paul said three officers who were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting were able to administer life-saving aid until paramedics arrived, crediting them with preventing further injuries.

Police also said they have not been able to establish a motive for the shooting and do not know the exact number of people who were in the club at the time of the shooting.

