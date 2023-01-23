trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Newsom blasts Fox News primetime over gun coverage: ‘It’s a disgrace’ 

by Lauren Sforza - 01/23/23 10:52 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 01/23/23 10:52 PM ET
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks before signing legislation
Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group via AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) speaks before signing legislation establishing the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Act in San Jose, Calif., on Sept. 14, 2022.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) criticized Fox News primetime hosts over coverage of mass shootings and gun violence in the U.S., calling it a “disgrace.”

“It’s a disgrace what they say, what these people say every single night,” Newsom told reporters, according to ABC 10. “There’s xenophobia, they’re racial priming, what they have done to perpetuate crime and violence in this country, by scapegoating, and by doing not a damn thing about gun safety, not a damn thing for decades.”

Newsom had been dealing with the aftermath of a shooting in which a gunman shot and killed 11 people at a Lunar New Year’s celebration in Monterey Park, California on Sunday.

He appeared to criticize the network and right-leaning lawmakers, blaming them for not acting to support gun safety after series of mass shootings spanning more than one decade – from Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, to the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. in 2018 and and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas in 2022.

“‘It’s not the right time, not the right time, not the right time.’ Rinse, repeat. Not the right time, Sandy Hook, not the right time, rinse, repeat. Uvalde. Remember Uvalde? Remember? Rinse, repeat,” Newsom said. “You don’t remember the Borderline here, 13 people, look that one up. Rinse, repeat. Not a damn thing they do. And we know it. And we allow them to get away with that.” 

Newsom had been visiting victims of the Monterey Park shooting when he said he got a call about another shooting Monday night – this time in Half Moon Bay in which seven people had been killed.

“At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy,” he tweeted.

Fox News did not immediately respond for request to comment.

Tags California shooting Fox News Gavin Newsom Gov. Gavin Newsom half moon bay mass shooting Monterey Park mass shooting

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  2. Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study ...
  3. Democrats express alarm over Biden classified docs: ‘I’m very concerned’
  4. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  5. White House offers response to key Republican on classified documents
  6. Franklin Graham says he won’t endorse Trump in GOP primary race
  7. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
  8. Thune urges Sinema to caucus with GOP to avoid three-way reelection race 
  9. DeSantis defends rejection of African American studies class
  10. Gallego Senate campaign launch sparks progressive hopes — and awkward ...
  11. Newsom blasts Fox News primetime over gun coverage: ‘It’s a disgrace’ 
  12. ChatGPT passes Wharton Business School test: research paper  
  13. La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?
  14. On The Money — Schumer tells McCarthy to show his cards
  15. Biden lauds Senate Democrats who introduce bill to ban assault weapons 
  16. National Merit award scandal is the latest chapter in TJ’s war on achievement
  17. Human microchip implants take center stage
  18. McCarthy puts his conservative critics on Rules panel in the wake of Speaker ...
Load more

Video

See all Video