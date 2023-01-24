trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

LAPD chief bans public displays of ‘thin blue line’ flag

by Taylor Delandro - 01/24/23 11:29 AM ET
by Taylor Delandro - 01/24/23 11:29 AM ET

(NewsNation) — Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore has banned the display of the “thin blue line” flag at public events and station lobbies.

The mandate, issued Saturday, comes in response to the flag’s divisive symbolism — some believe it represents support for law enforcement, while others say it’s become a symbol of far-right ideology and white supremacism.

“While I do not personally view the ‘Thin Blue Line Flag’ in the same manner as the community member and others, its display in our public lobbies can be divisive,” Moore said in part of a statement issued to NewsNation affiliate KTLA.

Jerry Rodriguez, a former LAPD captain and former deputy commissioner for the Baltimore Police Department called the move “unfortunate.”

“Things like this where the officers, the rank and file, the unions believe that it is a further demonstration of their lack of support could have a negative impact on morale, productivity, and that relates right to the crime surge,” he said on an appearance on Morning in America on Monday.

The flag in question is a black-and-white colored U.S. flag with a single blue stripe in the middle.

Moore has also prohibited using the thin blue line patch on officer uniforms or bumper stickers on police vehicles. Displaying the flag on non-public property such as an officer’s locker, personal workspace or personal vehicle is still allowed, officials said.

Rodriguez said it’s unfortunate because he doesn’t think there’s a “quick fix.”

“Rather than having an open discussion with this one individual, the chief chose to take down all the flags in public areas of the departments. I understand his actions; we don’t need things that distract from the day-to-day work,” he said.

However, Rodriguez said the union, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, and the officers don’t see necessarily see the chief’s actions this way and that is where the difficult work lies ahead.

“They see this as a very glaring, another example of the department not standing up for its rank and file. We know that policing is becoming a difficult job, more so because in some communities, there’s a lack of trust,” he said. “While the threat for the officers is getting higher and increasing, they’re feeling less and less supported by the communities they serve, and in this case, they’re saying by the chief who is supposed to protect them.”

Tags Michel Moore

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home
  2. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  3. Trump leads Biden in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll
  4. Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study ...
  5. Human microchip implants take center stage
  6. Democrats itch for fight with GOP on expelling lawmakers from committees
  7. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  8. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  9. Santos claims he was target of assassination attempt in new video
  10. The truth about Biden’s document debacle: He didn’t ‘self-report’
  11. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  12. Gallego: Senate’s 60-vote rule ‘a tool of obstruction’
  13. Democrats express alarm over Biden classified docs: ‘I’m very concerned’
  14. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
  15. Russia’s war in Ukraine pushes Doomsday Clock to closest point to midnight in ...
  16. Noem says cell phone was hacked, blames Jan. 6 panel
  17. Franklin Graham says he won’t endorse Trump in GOP primary race
  18. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
Load more

Video

See all Video