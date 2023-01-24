trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Most Georgia voters support elimination of runoffs: survey

by Lauren Sforza - 01/24/23 3:45 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 01/24/23 3:45 PM ET
FILE – People gather during a get out the vote rally Nov. 27, 2022, in Atlanta, during early voting for the Senate runoff election. Voters in Georgia appear to have navigated the strict election law passed last year by Republicans with little difficulty. But voting rights groups say it’s too soon to assess the full impact of the law, since it’s not certain how many voters may have been dissuaded from casting a ballot. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

The majority of Georgia voters want to eliminate runoff elections, according to a new survey conducted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The survey found that 58 percent of registered Georgia voters want to abolish runoff elections when no candidate receives the majority of the vote and instead declare the candidate with the highest number of votes the winner.

In the past two midterm election cycles, Georgia’s Senate races in November have gone to runoff elections that were key in determining the balance of the upper chamber.

In 2020, now-Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) each headed to a runoff and won. In 2022, Warnock’s election against Republican opponent Herschel Walker also came down to a runoff in December, when he clinched more than 50 percent of the vote.

Thirty-eight percent of Georgia voters said they did not support eliminating runoff elections.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) called on the state legislature in December to abolish runoff elections, saying that the system places a heavy burden on voters and and election officials.

The survey also asked voters about abortion. Forty-nine percent of Georgia voters wanted to make it easier to access an abortion, 24 percent wanted to keep the current restrictions in place and 21 percent wanted to make it harder.

Georgia passed a bill in July to ban abortions after six weeks, but a state judge found the ban “plainly unconstitutional” in November, setting up a legal battle in the state’s Supreme Court.

About 48 percent of voters also supported legalizing sports gambling, and 48 percent supported using a state surplus on health care or education.

This survey was conducted from Jan. 9 to Jan. 20 and polled a total of 860 registered voters in Georgia. The margin of error is 3.3 points at a 95 percent confidence level.

Tags Atlanta Journal Constitution Brad Raffensperger Georgia runoff Herschel Walker Jon Ossoff polls Raphael Warnock Raphael Warnock Runoff

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  2. Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study ...
  3. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  4. Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home
  5. Trump leads Biden in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll
  6. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  7. Senators bewildered by Pence classified document revelation
  8. Human microchip implants take center stage
  9. Georgia DA notes ‘imminent’ charging decisions in seeking to shield grand ...
  10. Democrats itch for fight with GOP on expelling lawmakers from committees
  11. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  12. Trump drops another lawsuit against New York attorney general
  13. Biden set to make U-turn on tanks to Ukraine amid mounting pressure
  14. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  15. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  16. Ticketmaster takes heat from senators, witnesses over its power
  17. The truth about Biden’s document debacle: He didn’t ‘self-report’
  18. McConnell: Debt limit deal up to McCarthy and Biden
Load more

Video

See all Video