Malibu area rattled by 4.2 magnitude earthquake, aftershocks 

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck offshore in Southern California on Wednesday, rattling Malibu Beach with the initial hit and strong aftershocks.

The earthquake was recorded in the Pacific just off the coast of the state, south of Malibu and west of Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At least three aftershocks, ranging from 2.6 to 3.5 magnitude, hit the area in the hour following the quake, which hit just after 2 a.m. California time.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration noted no related tsunami threat.

The Los Angeles Fire Department conducted a strategic assessment following the quake and found no immediate reports of injury or damage from the rumblings.

“You can’t predict, but you can prepare,” the department reminded residents.

California is no stranger to earthquakes.

According to the California Department of Conservation, the state sees two or three earthquakes each year that exceed 5.5 magnitudes, which is considered enough to cause moderate damage to structures.