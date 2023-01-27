trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Eric Garner’s daughter criticizes release of Tyre Nichols footage: Treated like a ‘premiere of a movie’

by Julia Shapero - 01/27/23 10:30 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/27/23 10:30 PM ET
Emerald Garner, left, the daughter of chokehold victim Eric Garner, join Rev. Al Sharpton, right, founder of the National Action Network (NAN), held a news conference after NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill announced his decision to fire NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo for the 2014 death of Eric Garner, Monday Aug. 19, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Emerald Garner, the daughter of Eric Garner, criticized the way footage from Tyre Nichols’s arrest was released on Friday, saying it was treated like a “premiere of a movie.”

“The fact that we waited for this video to be released like it was an exclusive movie that needed to be premiered on a certain day, it really boils my blood,” Garner told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo. 

Memphis authorities released the footage from the Jan. 10 traffic stop that resulted in Nichols’s death on Friday evening. The graphic video showed the 29-year-old Black man being pepper-sprayed, tased and beaten by several police officers, five of whom have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder. 

“Tonight was a direct show of just how they do things,” she said, adding, “You held it like it was a premiere of a move that needed to be watched by the world — a public lynching.”

Garner’s father was killed in an encounter with New York police in 2014. Video footage of the incident, in which Eric Garner can be heard repeatedly saying the now well-known refrain of “I can’t breathe,” prompted nationwide protests.

Emerald Garner noted on Friday that the swift justice seen in Nichols’s case, with several officers already being indicted, differs greatly from that of her father. Daniel Pantaleo, the ex-New York Police Department officer that held her father in a prohibited chokehold, did not face criminal charges and was not fired from the department until 2019, nearly five years after the incident occurred.

“For me, it’s always been, it’s a slap in the face. There was no justice,” Garner said of her father’s death. “In this case of Tyre Nichols, justice was served swiftly.”

“If we would have had that in 2014, would there have been a Tyre Nichols today?” she added. “I don’t think so.”

Tags body camera footage Emerald Garner Eric Garner Eric Garner Memphis Memphis Police Department New York New York City police brutality Tennessee Tyre Nichols

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republican Ken Buck opposes kicking Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs committee
  2. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  3. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  4. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  5. SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
  6. WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
  7. Memphis authorities release graphic video of police beating Tyre Nichols during ...
  8. Judge sentences Jan. 6 rioter who pepper sprayed Brian Sicknick to 80 months in ...
  9. Student debt relief challengers make case to Supreme Court
  10. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  11. These are the worst US states to drive in, report says
  12. Kemp declares state of emergency in Georgia after protests erupt in Atlanta
  13. Tennessee lawmakers urge ‘accountability’ for Tyre Nichols after police ...
  14. McDaniel wins reelection as RNC chair in contentious election
  15. Kennedy on GOP wanting to cut Social Security: ‘Not even George Santos would ...
  16. Tyre Nichols’s brother on 5 officers involved in his death: ‘I hope they ...
  17. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  18. Eric Garner’s daughter criticizes release of Tyre Nichols footage: Treated ...
Load more

Video

See all Video