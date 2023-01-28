trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

85-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves at least 21 injured

by Julia Shapero - 01/28/23 9:15 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/28/23 9:15 AM ET
Individuals carry their belongings as they walk away as emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle accident in both the north and south lanes of Interstate 39/90 just north of the East Creek Road overpass on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Turtle, Wis. (Anthony Wahl/The Janesville Gazette via AP)

At least 21 people were injured on Friday in an 85-car pileup on a Wisconsin highway, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Twenty-one people were transported to hospitals in the area for treatment after the crash, the agency said in a Facebook post, adding that their injuries were not life-threatening.

State troopers first received reports of the multivehicle crash on the I-39/90 highway near the Wisconsin-Illinois border around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. The crash blocked traffic for hours, with Wisconsin State Patrol noting that both directions of traffic were fully reopened by 9:45 p.m.

Snow, ice and whiteout conditions likely contributed the initial crash that caused the pileup, which occurred during a “severe winter weather event,” according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Most of southern Wisconsin is currently under a winter weather advisory through Sunday morning and faces “slippery road conditions,” according to the National Weather Service.

Tags car pileup National Weather Service winter weather advisory Wisconsin Wisconsin State Patrol

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  2. Trump heads to South Carolina amid growing headwinds in state
  3. SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
  4. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  5. US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025
  6. Tyre Nichols arrest footage: What we know so far
  7. Republican Ken Buck opposes kicking Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs committee
  8. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  9. These are the worst US states to drive in, report says
  10. Student debt relief challengers make case to Supreme Court
  11. Judge sentences Jan. 6 rioter who pepper sprayed Brian Sicknick to 80 months in ...
  12. What recession? Inflation, GDP offer hope for ‘soft landing’
  13. 85-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves at least 21 injured
  14. Memphis authorities release graphic video of police beating Tyre Nichols during ...
  15. Amy Robach and TJ Holmes to leave ABC News after their relationship was made ...
  16. WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
  17. Public education without students? New movement could transform America’s ...
  18. Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at ...
Load more

Video

See all Video