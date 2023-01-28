85-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves at least 21 injured

At least 21 people were injured on Friday in an 85-car pileup on a Wisconsin highway, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Twenty-one people were transported to hospitals in the area for treatment after the crash, the agency said in a Facebook post, adding that their injuries were not life-threatening.

State troopers first received reports of the multivehicle crash on the I-39/90 highway near the Wisconsin-Illinois border around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. The crash blocked traffic for hours, with Wisconsin State Patrol noting that both directions of traffic were fully reopened by 9:45 p.m.

Snow, ice and whiteout conditions likely contributed the initial crash that caused the pileup, which occurred during a “severe winter weather event,” according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Most of southern Wisconsin is currently under a winter weather advisory through Sunday morning and faces “slippery road conditions,” according to the National Weather Service.