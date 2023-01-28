Baltimore shooting causes car crash, leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

A shooting near an intersection in Baltimore on Saturday killed at least one person and injured four others when gunshots caused a vehicle to crash into a pole.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a press briefing that officers received a notification around 6:39 p.m. from an alert system that tells them of when shots are fired.

City Councilman Eric Costello said in a statement that a vehicle containing an adult male, an adult female, a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old were shot at, which caused the vehicle to attempt to drive away and crash into a pole at a street corner.

Two additional males who were not in the vehicle were hit with gunshots, Costello said.

He said one of those two males not in the vehicle has been pronounced dead, while the other was shot in the arm and is expected to survive.

Harrison said the adult female is in critical condition with a gunshot wound, while the 2-year-old is in critical but stable condition. Costello said the 2-year-old was shot in the face.

Officials said the 6-year-old was not hit but has “critical” injuries likely from the crash.

Harrison said police believe one or more shooters opened fire but do not know if the people in the vehicle or those on the sidewalk who were shot were the intended targets.

He said police need information from the local community because “many” people were in the area when the shooting happened.

“We know people heard something. We know people saw something, and we need people to come to the police, or you can do it anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP,” he said.

Harrison said detectives have some video to review but are looking for more. He said these types of mass shootings are “extremely personal” and “traumatizing.”

He confirmed that one person was being detained, and police were working to confirm if he is a victim or has “some involvement if any.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the person or people who are responsible for the shooting are a “coward” for their actions but anyone who is helping them or not coming forward with information are also cowards.

“If that was your baby in that car, if that was your daughter in that car, if that was your son standing out there, you wouldn’t want somebody to be that quiet,” he said.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.