trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Sixth Memphis officer relieved of duty in connection to Tyre Nichols death

by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 01/30/23 12:07 PM ET
by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 01/30/23 12:07 PM ET

A sixth officer has been relieved of duty in connection to the beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after being beaten by five police officers after a traffic stop on Jan. 7 in Memphis, Tenn. 

Preston Hemphill, who was hired in 2018, “was relieved of duty at the beginning of the investigation involving Tyre Nichols’ death, with the other officers,” a spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department told The Hill in an emailed statement. “Once additional information is available, we will update our social media platforms.”

The Associated Press reported Monday that disciplinary action taken against Hemphill was not immediately released to the public because he was not fired. The department usually releases information about officers who are relieved of duty once an investigation concludes.

Hemphill’s attorney, Lee Gerald, confirmed that Hemphill was among the officers at the initial stop. The first video released by authorities late Friday is from Hemphill’s bodycam footage.

“As per departmental regulations Officer Hemphill activated his bodycam,” Gerald said in a statement. “He was never present at the second scene. He is cooperating with officials in this investigation.”

Hemphill, who is white, is the sixth officer to be identified in connection to the death of Nichols.

The other five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were fired on Jan. 20 and have since been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault.

The Memphis Police Department initially said Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving, but Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis has since said there has been no evidence to corroborate this claim.

Graphic video footage released on Friday showed the initial stop officers conducted as Nichols was driving and the beating that ensued shortly thereafter. 

The footage showed an unidentified officer, who is white, who was also involved in the altercation. When Nichols escaped from the officer, the officer can be heard saying “I hope they stomp his ass.” 

A civil rights investigation into the death of Nichols is now underway.

–Updated at 2:01 p.m.

Tags Memphis Memphis Police Department police brutality Tyre Nichols

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  2. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  3. Chiefs star Kelce to Cincinnati mayor: ‘Know your role and shut your mouth’
  4. What three hard-line conservatives plan to do with their seats on the Rules ...
  5. Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity
  6. Five ways January transformed the political landscape
  7. Germany warns against arms race as Ukraine pushes for missiles, jets 
  8. Manchin sees himself as shuttle diplomat from Democrats to McCarthy
  9. Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without ...
  10. Ex-NATO commander says West sending Ukraine tanks ‘creates real problems for ...
  11. McCarthy: Social Security, Medicare cuts ‘off the table’ 
  12. Megyn Kelly ripped online after criticizing Jill Biden’s ‘Dr.’ title 
  13. Lake attacks Gallego as ‘AOC of Arizona’ after Senate announcement
  14. DOJ declines to release communication on Biden docs to House Judiciary
  15. 11 US destinations land on Forbes list of top travel spots in 2023
  16. McConnell, Senate GOP happy to sit out debt limit talks — for now
  17. The cracks in the GOP are growing into gaping holes
  18. House Intel members look for ‘reset’ after partisan era of Schiff, Nunes
Load more

Video

See all Video