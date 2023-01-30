NYC sets record for longest winter stretch without snow

New York City hit a new record on Monday for the longest stretch without measurable snow during the winter season in 50 years.

CBS News reported that the city officially reached 327 days without measurable winter snowfall Monday, passing a record set in 1973. While temperatures have plunged to below freezing and some flakes have fallen, it hasn’t been enough to measure.

Jen Carfagno, a meteorologist with The Weather Channel, told CBS that 1973 was the city’s least snowiest winter, with less than three inches of snowfall for the season.

No snow has been forecast in the city through Feb. 13, with many highs reaching the 40s and 50s. The city could make up for its lack of snowfall in February or March, particularly if it gets hit with a nor’easter.

Other cities in New York have seen the opposite. In December, Buffalo reached a record 100 inches of snow for the season, far surpassing other parts of the state.