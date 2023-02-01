trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Connecticut lawmakers file legislation to ban state agencies from using ‘Latinx’

by Stephen Neukam - 02/01/23 7:16 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/01/23 7:16 PM ET
Connecticut flag.
iStock.

Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut have introduced a bill to bar state agencies from using the term “Latinx,” a word that has been targeted by lawmakers in a number of states.

The bill would prohibit state agencies or state employees on behalf of a state agency from using “Latinx” on any official communications or forms for a state agency. 

The move from the five Latino House Democrats in the Connecticut state legislature comes after the use of the term has faced backlash in recent years. It is used as a gender-neutral form of “Latino” or “Latina” and has gained some popularity among progressives. 

But it has also been criticized as a term that is unpronounceable in Spanish, and many Spanish-speaking people in the progressive world, including in the U.S., have started to use the term “Latine” as a replacement for “Latinx.” 

Conservatives have also latched onto the term as another prong in the culture war, and newly elected Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) banned the use of “Latinx” on her first day in office.

The League of United Latin American Citizens, the oldest Latino civil rights organization in the country, announced it would discontinue its use of the word in 2021.

Tags Connecticut Connecticut State Legislature Latino Latinx League of United Latin American Citizens sarah huckabee sanders

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  2. House Dems eye discharge petition as escape hatch on debt ceiling 
  3. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
  4. McCarthy leaves Biden meeting optimistic about debt talks
  5. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  6. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  7. McCarthy sets Thursday vote on removing Omar from panel as second holdout backs ...
  8. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
  9. Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff
  10. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
  11. House GOP advances resolution to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  12. Frontier unveils all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
  13. How will Netflix end password sharing? Updates for 3 other countries offer ...
  14. Trump-DeSantis rivalry approaches boiling point
  15. Republican House Oversight Committee disbands Subcommittee on Civil Rights and ...
  16. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  17. Five things from the Fed rate hike that raised eyebrows
  18. House passes bill to block HHS from enforcing vaccine mandate at some health ...
Load more

Video

See all Video