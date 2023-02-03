trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Ohio education officials investigating pro-Nazi homeschooling network

by Julia Shapero - 02/03/23 2:48 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/03/23 2:48 PM ET
Getty Images

The Ohio Department of Education is reportedly investigating a pro-Nazi homeschooling network run by a couple in the state, according to several media outlets.

The department is “actively reviewing compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements,” an official with the state agency told The Washington Post, after reports emerged last week about the homeschooling network known as “Dissident Homeschool.”

The network, which distributes pro-Nazi curriculum via a Telegram channel, has more than 2,400 subscribers, according to Vice News.

The Ohio couple who run the channel, known there as Mr. and Mrs. Saxon, have been identified as Katja and Logan Lawrence of Upper Sandusky.

The homeschooling network and the Lawrences’ identities were initially reported by an anti-fascist research group known as the Anonymous Comrades Collective. Two relatives of the Lawrences also confirmed their identities to HuffPost.

The couple reportedly created the network because they were “having a rough time finding Nazi-approved school material” for their children, Katja Lawrence told the neo-Nazi podcast “Achtung Amerikaner” in a November 2021 episode.

“We are so deeply invested into making sure that that child becomes a wonderful Nazi,” Lawrence added on the podcast.

Stephanie Siddens, Ohio’s interim superintendent of public instruction, said in a statement on Twitter that she was “outraged and saddened” to learn of the homeschooling group.

“There is absolutely no place for hate-filled, divisive and hurtful instruction in Ohio’s schools, including our state’s home-schooling community,” she added.

Eric Landversicht, the superintendent of the Upper Sandusky Exempted Village Schools, noted in a letter to the community that parents who homeschool their children are “responsible for choosing the curriculum and course of study” and added that “the parents’ chosen curriculum is not sponsored or endorsed by the District.”

Tags homeschooling Nazism Ohio Ohio Department of Education

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  2. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  3. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  4. Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo
  5. ‘Chinese spy balloon’ spotted over Kansas, senator says
  6. Groups file ethics complaint over Sinema’s alleged use of staff
  7. 5 takeaways on a surprisingly strong jobs report
  8. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy gets first big win as Speaker
  9. Why the discovery of a Chinese balloon in US skies is such a big deal
  10. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  11. Hawley calls for investigation of Biden’s ‘baffling response’ to Chinese ...
  12. House GOP struggles to unify over budget ideas 
  13. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  14. Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’
  15. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  16. Rep. James Comer blasts Biden on Chinese balloon, speculates if it could be ...
  17. Ohio education officials investigating pro-Nazi homeschooling network
  18. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
Load more

Video

See all Video