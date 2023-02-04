trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Iowa, New Hampshire lawmakers lament ‘disappointing’ DNC calendar shift

by Jared Gans - 02/04/23 4:13 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/04/23 4:13 PM ET
Iowa Sens. Joni Ernst (left), Chuck Grassley (middle), and New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan (right), lamented the DNC’s decision to shift the primary calendar on Saturday. (AP Photos/Manuel Balce Ceneta/Charlie Neibergall/Charles Krupa)

Iowa and New Hampshire lawmakers are lamenting the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) move to adjust its primary schedule and remove both states as the first to cast their votes, calling the decision “disappointing.” 

DNC members approved by voice vote the schedule that will have South Carolina become the first state to vote in Democratic primaries. Under the new schedule, Nevada and New Hampshire will go next on the same day, followed by Georgia and then Michigan. The vote happened at the DNC’s winter meeting in Philadelphia. 

President Biden and party leaders have backed the change as expanding the role that diverse populations play in choosing the eventual nominee instead of two states with overwhelmingly white populations. 

But political leaders from Iowa and New Hampshire expressed their opposition to the change after the plan was announced and reiterated it on Saturday after the vote went through. 

The New Hampshire Democratic Party’s congressional delegation said in a statement that the vote will not be the “last word” on the 2024 presidential primary calendar. It said New Hampshire adds value to the nominating process and vowed that the plan from Biden and the DNC will not succeed. 

New Hampshire state law requires the state to have the first primary in the country. 

“We will continue to work together as a delegation and with state leaders to protect the primary and make sure New Hampshire’s law is followed,” the statement reads. “No matter what party powerbrokers or those in Washington think, New Hampshire will once again host our first-in-the-nation contest as we have done for more than a century.” 

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) also vowed that her state would keep its status as the first primary in the country, tweeting that the plan puts the party’s success in the state at risk and is “deeply misguided.” 

Iowa Republicans also reacted on Twitter, with Rep. Zach Nunn saying that it was “Disappointing that the Iowa Democratic Party didn’t stand up for our state in leading the nation.” 

Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted that the Iowa caucuses have been a “decades long tradition” of bipartisanship and accused Democrats of not caring about rural Americans. Sen. Joni Ernst said she will “always fight” to keep Iowa as the first state to vote in the GOP nominating process. 

The DNC has given Georgia and New Hampshire until June to pass a law to comply with its request for the updated primary schedule, but changing the schedule might be difficult with Republicans serving as governor and controlling the legislature in those states.

Tags Chuck Grassley Democratic NAtional Committee DNC Iowa Iowa caucus Joe Biden Joni Ernst New Hampshire New Hampshire primary primary schedule South Carolina primary Zach Nunn

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon off Carolina coast
  2. DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday ...
  3. Biden’s ‘Sputnik moment’: Is China’s spy balloon political warfare?
  4. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  5. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  6. Eight Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024
  7. Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast ...
  8. When will I get my tax refund?
  9. Why the discovery of a Chinese balloon in US skies is such a big deal
  10. 8 tax deductions, credits you may qualify for in 2023
  11. Changes to expect in your child’s school lunches under new USDA nutrition ...
  12. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  13. More than 100 House Republicans file amicus brief on Biden student loan ...
  14. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  15. Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo
  16. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  17. Pentagon confirms second Chinese ‘surveillance balloon’ seen over Latin ...
  18. What we learned about the US economy this past week
Load more

Video

See all Video