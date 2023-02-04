trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Abbott issues disaster declaration following Texas ice storm

by Julia Shapero - 02/04/23 10:53 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/04/23 10:53 PM ET
A driver makes their way down a busy road past a chainlink fence that is iced over from rain and sleet, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a disaster declaration on Saturday for seven counties, including Austin, that were hit particularly hard by last week’s winter storm.

“Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm,” Abbott said in a statement.

A severe ice storm swept across Texas and several other southern states last week, causing at least 10 deaths in three states and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. 

As of Saturday night, more than 90,000 Texans remained without power, primarily near Austin and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to PowerOutage.us.

The counties included in the disaster declaration — currently Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties — could expand as the state continues to assess the damage from the storm, the governor’s office added.

As Texas recovers from its ice storm, the Northeast remains in the thick of a cold blast that has brought wind chills below negative 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Mount Washington in New Hampshire recorded the nation’s lowest ever reported wind chill of negative 109 degrees on Friday night. 

Temperatures are expected to begin rising again in the Northeast on Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Tags Governor Greg Abbott Greg Abbott ice storm Texas Texas winter storm winter weather

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
  2. China condemns US ‘attack’ on surveillance balloon as ‘overreaction’
  3. DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday ...
  4. Biden’s ‘Sputnik moment’: Is China’s spy balloon political warfare?
  5. Kemp’s political clout grows ahead of 2024
  6. Why the US waited to shoot down the China balloon
  7. 8 tax deductions, credits you may qualify for in 2023
  8. US works to recover debris, intel from downed Chinese ‘spy’ balloon
  9. Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast ...
  10. More than 100 House Republicans file amicus brief on Biden student loan ...
  11. Eight Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024
  12. When will I get my tax refund?
  13. Changes to expect in your child’s school lunches under new USDA nutrition ...
  14. Why the discovery of a Chinese balloon in US skies is such a big deal
  15. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  16. Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo
  17. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  18. Pence: ‘We’ve got to have a conversation’ about reforming Social Security
Load more

Video

See all Video