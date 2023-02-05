trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Myrtle Beach mayor knocks federal government’s handling of suspected Chinese spy balloon

by Olafimihan Oshin - 02/05/23 2:45 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 02/05/23 2:45 PM ET
A high altitude balloon, , which U.S. officials have speculated as a spy balloon from China, floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Another balloon was detected over Latin America on Friday evening. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

The mayor of Myrtle Beach, S.C., called out the federal government’s handling of the suspected Chinese spy balloon that drifted across the U.S. before being shot down off the Carolina coast on Saturday.

“Lots of you noticed some unplanned fireworks over Myrtle Beach today,” Mayor Brenda Bethune wrote in a Facebook post Saturday night. “While this was done in a manner that ensured the safety of our citizens, I do have concerns about how the federal government can allow a foreign adversary to fly uninterrupted from Montana to our doorstep.” 

Bethune added that she hoped to “hear from our federal government how this happened and how they will prevent this, or anything like it, from happening again.”

Bethune’s remarks come after U.S. officials shot down the Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast Saturday afternoon and the Federal Aviation Administration paused flights from three airports in North Carolina and South Carolina due to security concerns.

The U.S. military is currently working to recover debris and intelligence information from the spy balloon. 

U.S. officials confirmed the existence of the spy balloon on Thursday, saying that it was first spotted hovering over Montana the day before. Chinese officials acknowledged that the balloon was theirs but claimed the purpose of the device was meteorological research. 

The incident has heightened tensions between the two countries, resulting in Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponing his trip to Beijing on Friday and a senior State Department official calling the incident a “clear violation of our sovereignty as well as international law.”

The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement the U.S.’s decision to shoot down the balloon was “a clear overreaction and a serious violation of international practice,” adding it has the right to make “further responses that are necessary” in relation to the incident.

Tags Antony Blinken Brenda Bethune China Chinese spy balloon Chinese spy balloon Department of Defense Myrtle Beach Myrtle Beach South Carolina U.S. Department of State United States

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chinese balloons flew over US three times during Trump administration: officials
  2. China condemns US ‘attack’ on surveillance balloon as ‘overreaction’
  3. Prospects rise for NY charges against Trump in Stormy Daniels case
  4. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  5. DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday ...
  6. 8 tax deductions, credits you may qualify for in 2023
  7. Kemp’s political clout grows ahead of 2024
  8. For Trump, one step forward, two steps back
  9. Trump and Biden admins clash over reports of previous Chinese balloons 
  10. Eight Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024
  11. Five things Biden is likely to say and not say in the State of the Union
  12. House Republican says he’s working with Democrats on ‘fail-safe’ option ...
  13. Why the US waited to shoot down the China balloon
  14. More than 100 House Republicans file amicus brief on Biden student loan ...
  15. Little enthusiasm for Biden-Trump rematch seen in new poll
  16. As a US Navy fighter pilot, I witnessed unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). ...
  17. When will I get my tax refund?
  18. US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Load more

Video

See all Video