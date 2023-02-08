trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Verizon

No more drop boxes in South Dakota elections, House proposes

by Bob Mercer - 02/08/23 12:01 PM ET
by Bob Mercer - 02/08/23 12:01 PM ET
(Getty Images)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Drop boxes for receiving absentee election ballots would be illegal under a proposal moving forward in the South Dakota Legislature.

The state House of Representatives voted 57-11 on Tuesday to advance the bill. HB-1165 now heads to the Senate for further consideration.

South Dakota counties have taken various approaches on drop boxes in recent elections. The legislation would uniformly ban their use, other than in a county auditor’s office. The bill would also make other changes to bring more consistency to state election laws, proponents say.

“Easy to vote, hard to cheat” was how the legislation’s prime sponsor, Republican Rep. Kirk Chaffee, summarized the package.

Under the latest version, county auditors would be prohibited from mailing absentee ballots after the Monday prior to Election Day.

The state Board of Elections would also be required to develop absentee voting rules for nursing facilities, assisted living centers and hospitals. Those rules would apply for both primary and general elections.

“It will clean up our elections,” Republican Rep. Kevin Jensen said. “It doesn’t infringe on anybody.”

Tags

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  2. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  3. Donalds on Biden saying some Republicans want to ‘sunset’ Medicare, Social ...
  4. State of the Union 2023: Ironic, confusing and stumbling toward MAGA
  5. White House hits House GOP for ‘bizarre political stunt’ with Hunter Biden ...
  6. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  7. Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during ...
  8. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  9. Spy balloon offers worrying trial run for a bigger US-China crisis
  10. Jeffries suggests Republicans who heckled Biden are unfit to serve in Congress
  11. McCarthy defends ‘passionate’ Republicans who heckled Biden during State of ...
  12. Watch live: Former Twitter officials testify before House panel on handling of ...
  13. Biden’s eminently forgettable speech
  14. Chris Wallace says Republicans played into Biden’s hands with heckling
  15. What messages are Congress members sending with 1870 and crayon pins?
  16. Republicans read Constitution on House floor
  17. Biden, GOP battle at raucous State of the Union
  18. Rick Scott running ad calling for Biden to resign
Load more