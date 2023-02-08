trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Verizon

Arkansas gov announces education reform plan

by Grace Yarrow - 02/08/23 5:52 PM ET
by Grace Yarrow - 02/08/23 5:52 PM ET
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers reporters’ questions at a news conference at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, about an education reform bill she’s proposing. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her Arkansas LEARNS plan for education reform to raise teachers’ salaries to a minimum of $50,000 and give schools resources to increase literacy and career preparedness. 

“This is the most substantial overhaul of our state’s education system in Arkansas history and frankly it couldn’t come soon enough,” Sanders said Wednesday. 

The new governor teased the reform package Tuesday night in the official Republican response to the State of the Union. 

“As I said in my remarks, I believe that giving every child access to a quality education is the civil rights issue of our day,” Sanders said, referring to her national address the night before. 

The Arkansas LEARNS plan will include not only a new minimum salary for teachers but bonuses for high-performing teachers as well. The plan will also add support such as complete student loan forgiveness for Arkansas teachers, reading coaches in schools and $500 tutoring grants for schools with students who are not meeting early education “reading benchmarks,” Sanders said. 

She also promised to give parents a choice as to where their children attend school, “whether it be public, private, parochial or home-school.” 

Sanders nodded to but didn’t fully address Republicans’ concerns regarding critical race theory and book bans in states such as Florida, Texas and Virginia. 

“We will never subject our kids to indoctrination and we will never, ever expose our young children to inappropriate material,” Sanders said. “Most importantly, this legislation ensures that every Arkansas student graduates with the education and training they need to succeed in life.”

The Arkansas governor said the announcement is delivering on her campaign promise to make education the “hallmark” of her administration as governor. 

Arkansas LEARNS, Sanders said, is a “comprehensive blueprint to meet teachers’ needs, respect parents’ rights and most importantly deliver the quality education that our kids deserve.”

Tags Arkansas Arkansas LEARNS Sarah Huckabee Sanders sarah huckabee sanders State of the Union

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  2. Jim Jordan requests communications between Biden administration, social media ...
  3. Schumer: Biden ‘rope-a-doped’ Republicans into ‘trap’ on Social ...
  4. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  5. Haley pulls support from DeSantis in 2024 GOP primary poll
  6. Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks
  7. Trump asked Twitter to take down ‘derogatory’ tweet from Chrissy ...
  8. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  9. Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during ...
  10. Santos on Romney’s criticism: ‘It wasn’t very Mormon of him’
  11. White House hits House GOP for ‘bizarre political stunt’ with Hunter Biden ...
  12. Greene’s viral SOTU outfit was meant to echo Chinese spy balloon, her office ...
  13. 72 percent of viewers had positive reaction to Biden speech: CNN flash poll
  14. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  15. Matt Gaetz quietly replaces Chip Roy on ‘weaponization’ panel
  16. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  17. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  18. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
Load more