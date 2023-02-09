trending:

Evacuation order lifted at site of Ohio train derailment

by Lauren Sforza - 02/09/23 9:30 AM ET
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The evacuation order at a site where an Ohio train derailed has been lifted, officials said Wednesday.

A train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in the town of East Palestine, Ohio, last week, causing a massive fire and prompting local officials to evacuate about half of the 4,800 residents in the the surrounding area. The derailment of the 150-car train was reportedly caused by a mechanical failure, and officials announced the mandatory evacuation order on Saturday.

The East Palestine Fire Department announced Wednesday that residents can return to their homes but should continue to avoid the area surrounding the railway.

Norfolk Southern Railway said in a statement on Sunday that the some of the rail cars were carrying hazardous materials including vinyl chloride, combustible liquids, butyl acrylate and benzene residue, as well as nonhazardous materials like wheat, plastic pellets, malt liquors and lube oil.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) warned on Monday that one of the rail cars from the train could explode due to a “drastic temperature change” that could cause a “catastrophic tanker failure,” which could lead to exploded shrapnel traveling to over a mile. He also activated the Ohio National Guard to help address the derailment and its aftereffects.

Those who did not evacuate under the order could be arrested if they have children, the Columbiana County Sheriff said. Officials reported that about 500 families declined to leave their homes.

