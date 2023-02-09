trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Verizon

Mayor denies report New York City is buying bus tickets to Canada for migrants

by Lauren Sforza - 02/09/23 10:38 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 02/09/23 10:38 AM ET
Eric Adams
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York on Feb. 17, 2022.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) on Thursday denied a New York Times report that said the city was purchasing bus tickets to Canada for migrants.

The New York Times on Wednesday reported that city officials are buying tickets for migrants who want to head to Canada and seek asylum there. Adams denied the report on Thursday, telling CNN’s Don Lemon that the city does not send migrants to Canada.

“We are not encouraging anyone to go to another country,” he said.

The report comes after months of Republican state leaders sending migrants to Democrat-led cities, including New York City and Washington, D.C. Thousands of people from Texas and Arizona have been bused to northern cities, which has pushed leaders of those cities to ask for additional federal assistance.

Adams has frequently called for federal support to aid the city in addressing the migrant situation in his city but has said he has been “extremely disappointed” with the federal government’s response. He said, unlike Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), that New York City is asking migrants what their desires are instead of compelling them to go somewhere else.

“Last year when we spoke with migrants, we learned that they were compelled to come to New York City. We’re sitting down, giving them health care, education, food, shelter, but we’re also asking them, what are your desires?” he said.

“That is not what Abbott did in Texas,” he continued. “And what he did was inhumane, which showed a level of humane interaction with our migrants.”

Tags Eric Adams Eric Adams Greg Abbott Greg Abbott Migrant busing New York City New York City Mayor Eric Adams

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  2. GOP divided over whether heckling Biden hurts them
  3. New arrests show why the coming MAGA house attacks on the FBI endanger law and ...
  4. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  5. White House spars with GOP senator on Social Security
  6. Trump’s last Defense secretary takes on the ‘American war machine’
  7. DeSantis edges closer to 2024 decision
  8. Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks
  9. Biden gets the best of GOP
  10. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  11. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  12. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
  13. Lawmakers gather for roasts, ribbing at annual dinner: ‘It only goes downhill ...
  14. White House hits House GOP for ‘bizarre political stunt’ with Hunter Biden ...
  15. Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded
  16. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  17. The seven biggest lies Biden told this week
  18. Calls grow for stronger ethics rules for Supreme Court justices, families
Load more