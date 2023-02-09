trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Verizon

Officers charged in fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols to have prior cases investigated: report

by Julia Shapero - 02/09/23 9:56 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/09/23 9:56 PM ET
Activists hold signs addressing the Tyre Nichols case at a Memphis City Council meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

The five Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols — who were part of the now disbanded Scorpion unit — will have all of their prior cases investigated, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

“The office will review all prior cases – closed and pending,” Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy said in a statement, according to CNN.

The five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were fired for their role in Nichols’s arrest last month and later charged with second-degree murder.

They also face charges for aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was pulled over on suspicion of reckless driving on Jan. 7. During the traffic stop, Nichols was severely beaten and later died from his injuries.

While the five officers are the only to face charges so far, the Memphis Police Department fired a sixth officer and suspended a seventh who were involved in the arrest.

The Memphis Fire Department also terminated two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and a lieutenant. The two EMTs have also had their licenses suspended by the Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board.

Tags Memphis Memphis Police Department Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy Tyre Nichols

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  2. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  3. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  4. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  5. House weaponization panel opens first hearing with a partisan bang
  6. Democrats launch effort to expel Santos from Congress
  7. Rick Scott battles with CNN anchor over claim Biden cut Medicare 
  8. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  9. McConnell says sunsetting Social Security, Medicare is a ‘Rick Scott ...
  10. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  11. Senators call out Buttigieg at Southwest hearing
  12. House passes resolutions to block DC noncitizen voting bill, criminal code
  13. GOP divided over whether heckling Biden hurts them
  14. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
  15. The seven biggest lies Biden told this week
  16. FBI search of Pence home for classified documents likely ‘not too far off,’ ...
  17. House Republicans unveil proposed cuts amid debt limit fight
  18. Trump’s former national security adviser subpoenaed in special counsel probe: ...
Load more