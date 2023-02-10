Proposal to restrict drag shows in Tennessee advances in state Senate

The Tennessee state Senate on Thursday advanced a measure that would restrict where drag shows can occur, sending the legislation to the state House for approval.

The bill would establish a criminal offense for anyone who engages in “adult cabaret entertainment” on public property or in a location where the show can be seen by someone who is a minor. The legislation defines adult cabaret entertainment as “adult-oriented entertainment” that is harmful to minors, features go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators or similar entertainers, and includes a performance by an entertainer.

The state Senate passed the bill 26-6, with all Democrats voting against it.

An act is considered harmful to minors in Tennessee if the average person applying contemporary standards would find it appealing mostly to the “prurient, shameful or morbid interests” of minors, is “patently offensive” to standards of what is appropriate for minors and lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific values for minors.

A first offense would be considered a misdemeanor, while a second offense would become a felony.

State Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R) said the performances restricted would follow a “tight” definition and only affect those that are highly sexualized, USA Today reported.

State Rep. Chris Todd (R) first introduced the legislation last year after a “family-friendly” drag show was planned in the city of Jackson.

The state House is debating a somewhat different version of the bill, according to USA Today. It could take effect as soon as April 1 if it passes there and Gov. Bill Lee (R) signs it.

State Sen. Heidi Campbell (D) argued against the bill, saying that state law already addresses obscenity and the proposal is “inefficient at best,” USA Today reported.

The bill’s advancement comes as Republican lawmakers nationwide have been pushing forward legislation that addresses the LGBTQ community, and in many cases specifically the transgender community with proposals impacting minors’ access to gender-affirming care.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) also filed a complaint against the Orlando Philharmonic Association last week over a drag holiday show that minors were allowed to attend, arguing it violates state law.