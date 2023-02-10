trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Sponsored by Verizon

Proposal to restrict drag shows in Tennessee advances in state Senate

by Jared Gans - 02/10/23 9:14 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/10/23 9:14 AM ET
(Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)
People walk across the quiet Legislative Plaza in front of the State Capitol Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

The Tennessee state Senate on Thursday advanced a measure that would restrict where drag shows can occur, sending the legislation to the state House for approval. 

The bill would establish a criminal offense for anyone who engages in “adult cabaret entertainment” on public property or in a location where the show can be seen by someone who is a minor. The legislation defines adult cabaret entertainment as “adult-oriented entertainment” that is harmful to minors, features go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators or similar entertainers, and includes a performance by an entertainer. 

The state Senate passed the bill 26-6, with all Democrats voting against it. 

An act is considered harmful to minors in Tennessee if the average person applying contemporary standards would find it appealing mostly to the “prurient, shameful or morbid interests” of minors, is “patently offensive” to standards of what is appropriate for minors and lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific values for minors. 

A first offense would be considered a misdemeanor, while a second offense would become a felony. 

State Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R) said the performances restricted would follow a “tight” definition and only affect those that are highly sexualized, USA Today reported

State Rep. Chris Todd (R) first introduced the legislation last year after a “family-friendly” drag show was planned in the city of Jackson. 

The state House is debating a somewhat different version of the bill, according to USA Today. It could take effect as soon as April 1 if it passes there and Gov. Bill Lee (R) signs it. 

State Sen. Heidi Campbell (D) argued against the bill, saying that state law already addresses obscenity and the proposal is “inefficient at best,” USA Today reported. 

The bill’s advancement comes as Republican lawmakers nationwide have been pushing forward legislation that addresses the LGBTQ community, and in many cases specifically the transgender community with proposals impacting minors’ access to gender-affirming care.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) also filed a complaint against the Orlando Philharmonic Association last week over a drag holiday show that minors were allowed to attend, arguing it violates state law.

Tags drag shows harmful to minors Jack Johnson public property state senate Tennesee

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  2. GOP races from Medicare, Social Security third rail
  3. GOP senators sympathetic to Romney’s call for Santos to resign
  4. Chinese spy balloon revelations raise stakes for US response
  5. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  6. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  7. House weaponization panel opens first hearing with a partisan bang
  8. Sports betting has risen tenfold in three years. Addiction experts fear the ...
  9. Santos had bad checks theft charge expunged in Pennsylvania in 2017: lawyer
  10. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  11. Carville on GOP heckling of Biden: ‘You saw real white trash on display’
  12. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  13. Rick Scott battles with CNN anchor over claim Biden cut Medicare 
  14. CDC adds COVID vaccine to routine immunization schedule for kids, adults
  15. The seven biggest lies Biden told this week
  16. McConnell says sunsetting Social Security, Medicare is a ‘Rick Scott ...
  17. House passes resolutions to block DC noncitizen voting bill, criminal code
  18. House Republicans unveil proposed cuts amid debt limit fight
Load more