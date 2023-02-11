Here are the best and worst states for singles, and the cheapest

California and New York are the best states for singles, although hardly the cheapest, according to a new analysis from WalletHub.

The worst states to be single: West Virginia, Arkansas and North Dakota.

In a characteristically thorough report, released ahead of Valentine’s Day, the personal finance website graded states on three broad categories and many narrow ones, from per-capita music festivals to the cost of a salon visit.

California and New York rank first and second in the category of romance and fun, which considers the prevalence of restaurants and theaters, fitness centers and nightlife. Florida and Texas trail close behind.

America’s least romantic state? Alaska. The projected high temperature in Fairbanks on Valentine’s Day is 6 degrees.

New York and California also lead the nation in dating opportunities, the analysis found, a measure that considers the supply of single adults, participation in online dating, gender balance and even COVID-19 vaccination rates. Massachusetts and Florida rank third and fourth.

States with the worst dating opportunities? Wyoming, where single adults (and people in general) are few, and North Dakota, a state with gender balance issues. According to the Grand Forks Herald, men outnumber women in the Flickertail State.

When the check arrives, however, the great coastal states lose their advantage. In the category of dating economics, New York and California rank 50th and 49th. This measure weighs average prices of wine and beer, a Starbucks latte, a movie and a haircut.

For an affordable date, spend Valentine’s Day in South Dakota, Utah or Nebraska.

Or, dine in. With young singles piling on credit-card debt, WalletHub asked some academics to share thoughts on how to date on a budget.

“Dating invites creativity,” said Nikki Truscelli, a lecturer in relational communication at the University of California, Santa Barbara. “The focus should be on one another, rather than the activity. So, plan a picnic, grab a tea and walk downtown, go olive oil tasting, and be in the presence of each other. The wining and dining of dating cannot mask authentic connection.”

“Being together is what makes it a date,” said Murray Fortner, a professor of psychology and sociology at Tarrant County College Northeast in Texas.

Last year, WalletHub ranked the best and worst cities for singles on a range of similar metrics. Seattle, once the setting of an actual film called Singles, topped the list, followed by Madison, Wis., Denver, San Francisco and Portland. The worst: Warwick, R.I., Glendale, Cal., and Brownsville, Texas.

A few more fun facts from the WalletHub files:

New Mexico and Rhode Island have the largest shares of single adults. Utah and Idaho have the smallest.

For a perfect balance of single men and women, visit Maine or Nevada.

The nation’s richest online dating markets: Washington State and Colorado. The lamest: Mississippi and Arkansas.

Fewest movie theaters per capita: Delaware, Rhode Island and Alaska.

Fewest restaurants per capita: Alaska, North Dakota and Wyoming. In Boulder, Wyo., the nearest McDonald’s is an 80-minute drive. We checked.