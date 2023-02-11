trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

State Watch — Sponsored by Verizon

New Mexico ethics commission alleges elections official deleted, mishandled midterm ballots

by Julia Shapero - 02/11/23 10:01 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/11/23 10:01 AM ET
A Torrance County electoral worker introduces a ballot in a counting machine during a testing of election equipment with local candidates and partisan officers in Estancia, N.M., Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

A New Mexico ethics commission accused a local elections official of deleting and mishandling midterm ballots, along with other misconduct, in a complaint filed on Tuesday.

According to the state ethics commission, Torrance County Clerk Yvonne Otero “dramatically failed” to comply with government conduct laws, using her elected office for “her own personal benefit and to pursue personal interests.” 

Otero allegedly deleted a significant number of unopened and unread emails in October 2022, including two ballots that were cast electronically via the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voters Act. 

The emails also included information from the New Mexico Secretary of State about procedures and timelines for the then-upcoming 2022 midterm election.

Otero also reportedly pre-signed certifications for 22 ballot tabulators without any inspection because she was going to be on vacation in Las Vegas, Nev., during the inspections.

She appeared to threaten an employee who questioned a timesheet prepared by her mother, who was working as a presiding judge for absentee ballots in late spring 2022, with Otero reminding the employee that she signed off on their timesheets.

Otero also allegedly solicited narcotic drugs from a subordinate employee and made several references to using drugs, held intimate engagements in her office during work hours, discharged a taser beside the head of an employee as a “joke,” and gave her brother a Torrance County laptop for personal use. 

Tags 2022 midterm elections ballots election officials Misconduct New Mexico Torrance County Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voters Act Yvonne Otero

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden pledge to fix ‘unfair’ economy resonates with Americans
  2. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  3. Scott announces new Social Security, Medicare bill amid Biden feud
  4. Santos blames ’embellished resume’ on local GOP as scrutiny continues
  5. US shoots down another ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska
  6. Trump attacks Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl: ‘Without her “Stylist” she’d ...
  7. White House says Fox statement ‘inaccurate,’ Biden will not do Super Bowl ...
  8. House weaponization panel opens first hearing with a partisan bang
  9. California’s reparations proposals may carry a steep price for Democrats
  10. Rick Scott battles with CNN anchor over claim Biden cut Medicare 
  11. Republicans ramp up criticism over Chinese spy balloon
  12. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  13. New Mexico ethics commission alleges elections official deleted, mishandled ...
  14. Record $2.04B Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed: What if the winner never ...
  15. Family of Tyre Nichols files urgent appeal with United Nations
  16. The ocean science community must put science before stigma with anomalous ...
  17. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  18. Trump legal team turns over additional classified materials to federal ...
Load more