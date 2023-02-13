Truck driver detained after reports multiple pedestrians struck in Brooklyn ‘rampage’

New York City police have detained a U-Haul truck driver after reports emerged that the vehicle hit multiple pedestrians in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Monday.

“A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge. … Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn’t an accident,” said New York City Council Member Justin Brannan, noting the suspect was arrested near the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel.

CBS News reported that at least four pedestrians were struck by the vehicle and that the truck driver was taken into custody after first attempting to flee authorities.

But Brannan, who represents Bay Ridge, put the number of injured pedestrians higher. “We think he hit at least 6 people with the truck and 2 are in very bad shape,” the councilman said.

WABC in New York reported that police are calling in a bomb squad to examine the vehicle as a precaution.

According to The Associated Press, the incident comes as a jury begins considering whether Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people on a New York City bike path in 2017 by hitting them with a truck, should get the death penalty.

It’s not clear whether these incidents are related.

Updated at 12:31 p.m.