trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Truck driver detained after reports multiple pedestrians struck in Brooklyn ‘rampage’

by Julia Mueller - 02/13/23 12:08 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/13/23 12:08 PM ET

New York City police have detained a U-Haul truck driver after reports emerged that the vehicle hit multiple pedestrians in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Monday. 

“A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge. … Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn’t an accident,” said New York City Council Member Justin Brannan, noting the suspect was arrested near the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel.

CBS News reported that at least four pedestrians were struck by the vehicle and that the truck driver was taken into custody after first attempting to flee authorities. 

But Brannan, who represents Bay Ridge, put the number of injured pedestrians higher. “We think he hit at least 6 people with the truck and 2 are in very bad shape,” the councilman said.

WABC in New York reported that police are calling in a bomb squad to examine the vehicle as a precaution.

According to The Associated Press, the incident comes as a jury begins considering whether Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people on a New York City bike path in 2017 by hitting them with a truck, should get the death penalty.

It’s not clear whether these incidents are related.

Updated at 12:31 p.m.

Tags New York NYC Sayfullo Saipov

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  2. Lawyer says Trump used ‘Classified Evening Summary’ empty folder to block ...
  3. What we know and don’t know about the latest objects shot down by the US
  4. Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance
  5. Watch live: White House press briefing
  6. China’s spy balloon: What really happened?
  7. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  8. Weaponization? Democrats gear up a response machine to GOP
  9. Black National Anthem performed at Super Bowl for first time
  10. Georgia judge orders limited release of grand jury report on Trump election ...
  11. House GOP grapples with disagreement over border and immigration legislation
  12. Fewer Americans satisfied with level of immigration in US: Gallup
  13. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  14. Former NORAD official: Adversaries might be testing our systems with aerial ...
  15. Truck driver detained after reports multiple pedestrians struck in Brooklyn ...
  16. College Board admits to ‘mistakes’ in rollout of AP African American Studies
  17. Haley makes risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump
  18. College Board accuses Florida education department of slander
Load more

Video

See all Video