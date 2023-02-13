trending:

Michigan State Shooting Live Coverage: Police say 3 killed, 5 injured

by Wells Foster and Andrew Birkle - 02/13/23 9:57 PM ET
THIS STORY IS BEING UPDATED WITH NEW INFORMATION AS IT COMES IN.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Three people were killed and five other people were injured in a shooting on Michigan State’s campus Monday night, campus police said. Of those five injuries, some were life threatening.

The incident began at 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall and then moved inside the MSU Union immediately following the first shooting, MSU Police said. There were victims in both locations.

The suspect was last seen leaving the MSU Union. Police said there is only one known suspect.

Photo: Suspect in MSU shooting (Courtesy MSU Police and Public Safety)

Community members should remain sheltered in place, police said.

Sparrow Hospital has confirmed they are treating five victims. McLaren is not treating any victims.

MSU Police gave a briefing at 11 p.m. and will be giving a second update at midnight.

At 11:18 p.m. MSU Police released a photo of the alleged suspect on Twitter. The suspect in the photo is wearing a blue jacket, red shoes and dark pants. The suspect is still on the run and is believed to be on foot, MSU police said.

MSU Police pleaded with people not to come to campus on Tuesday and said all campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics and classes.

Students are instructed to secure in place and run, hide or fight if necessary.

Multiple student halls on campus have been cleared, MSU Police said.

“Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured,” MSU Police said.

6 News is on scene and saw people being escorted from Berkey Hall and they appeared to be bloody.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer tweeted about the situation at 9:28 p.m. and said she has been briefed about it.

“Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more,” Whitmer said.

LIVE ON CAMPUS

Michigan State Police troopers were seen with rifles instructing people to stay inside and away from windows.

