trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Police say Michigan State shooter had note threatening two NJ schools

by Stephen Neukam - 02/14/23 1:07 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/14/23 1:07 PM ET
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

The alleged shooter who killed three students at Michigan State University (MSU) on Monday had a note in his pocket threatening two New Jersey public schools — leading to the closure of schools and heightened security at a number of universities in the state, according to police.

The suspect, Anthony McRae, 43, who shot and killed himself following the Monday night shootings, was found with a note in his pocket containing threats to two schools in Ewing, N.J., a township in the central part of the state, according to the Township of Ewing Police Department.

“When McRae was found by police in Michigan, he had a note in his pocket that indicated a threat to two Ewing Public Schools,” the department said in a press release. The department said he had ties to the area.

Ewing Public Schools closed on Tuesday out of “an abundance of caution.” But police said it has been determined that there was no threat to the area and the incident was confined to Michigan.

Two local colleges, Rider University and The College of New Jersey, both told the community in emails that they were heightening security on campus on Tuesday but made clear there was no direct threat to the schools.

After killing three and injuring at least five, McRae was the subject of an hours-long manhunt while students sheltered in place, according to police. McRae was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Lansing, Mich. 

The shooting at Michigan State came just one day before the five-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which left 14 students and three staff members dead.

Two of the deceased victims were also identified by police on Tuesday sophomore MSU student Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe, Mich., and junior MSU student Alexandria Verner of Clawson, Mich. Authorities did not release the third victim’s name out of respect for the family.

Tags Anthony McRae anthony mcrae mass shooting Michigan Shooting Michigan State New Jersey Parkland school shooting

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US military missed Lake Huron object with first missile strike
  2. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  3. White House: No indication objects were part of China spy program
  4. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  5. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  6. Democrat who nearly unseated Boebert launches 2024 bid against her
  7. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  8. Feehery: The check-the-box candidate runs for the Republican nomination 
  9. US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report
  10. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  11. Bolton says Haley is ‘really running for vice president’
  12. Biden hits 100 judicial confirmations, outpacing Trump and Obama
  13. Biden fires Architect of Capitol
  14. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  15. Pence to fight subpoena from special counsel
  16. Exclusive: Mike Pompeo — Biden has caused ‘global shame’ with spy balloon ...
  17. DeSantis floats replacing AP classes in Florida amid College Board fight
  18. Police say Michigan State shooter had note threatening two NJ schools
Load more

Video

See all Video