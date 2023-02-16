trending:

MSU shooter had two unregistered handguns, police say

by Julia Shapero - 02/16/23 12:17 PM ET
The alleged gunman who killed three people and injured five more at Michigan State University (MSU) on Monday night had two unregistered handguns on him at the time of his death, university police said on Thursday.

The suspect, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, was found to have two 9 mm handguns — as well as additional magazines and ammunition — in his possession after he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The handguns were purchased legally but were not registered, Chris Rozman, the university’s interim deputy chief of police and public safety, said at a press conference.

Police found McRae walking down a street near his home in Lansing, Mich., following a tip from a caller in the hours after the shooting. When asked to show his hands, McRae pulled out a gun and shot himself, Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said.

The gunman opened fire at two locations on MSU’s campus on Monday night, leaving students sheltering in place for several hours as a manhunt ensued. Police have yet to find any connection between McRae and the university, officials reiterated at Thursday’s briefing. 

note threatening two New Jersey public schools was also found in McRae’s pocket at the time of his death, leading to school closures and heightened security.

