Train carrying hazardous materials derails outside Detroit

Local authorities reported that a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in a town outside Detroit Thursday morning.

Authorities in Van Buren Township, Mich., warned residents to avoid the area near the derailment and closed roadways near the incident as authorities investigate the accident, according to a safety alert issued Thursday. Authorities said that there was “no evidence” that hazardous materials were exposed since no rail cars carrying such materials were “compromised.”

“Avoid the area of Huron River Drive, between Martinsville and Haggerty due to a railroad accident investigation. Haggerty road will be closed South of I-94 , as well as Huron River Drive West of Haggerty,” the alert said.

Local authorities also reported no injuries related to the accident.

The Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) said in a statement Thursday that there is “no threat to the public” regarding the derailment.

“EGLE is aware of the train derailment in Van Buren Township, Wayne County, where initial reports indicate no threat to the public from the derailment. EGLE personnel are on their way to the scene to assist in assessing the situation,” the statement said.

Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell (D) said she is in touch with officials at Van Buren Township regarding the derailment.

“My team & I are in touch with officials at all levels & first responders regarding the train derailment in Van Buren Township. Currently, we are not aware of any releases of hazardous materials. We will continue monitoring the situation & updating the public as we learn more,” she tweeted on Thursday.

This accident comes just weeks after a 20-car train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. That derailment prompted local authorities to evacuate residents in the area due to a threat of an explosion, as questions still remain among residents about environmental and health concerns.

Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain (R) called on Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to take responsibility for the derailment.

“Another train derailment and @SecretaryPete is nowhere to be found. Trains are literally falling off the tracks and all he can talk about is the Green New Deal and leftist priorities. When will Mayor Pete take responsibility and do his job?” she said in a tweet on Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is continuing to investigate the cause of the East Palestine train derailment and has identified the initial rail car it believes to have started the accident. A video taken from a residence nearby showed that car’s wheel bearing was “in the final stage of overheat failure moments before the derailment,” according to a NTSB statement.

NTSB said in a statement to The Hill that it is not investigating the train derailment in Van Buren Township.

— Updated 4:28 p.m.