trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

MSU professor recalls shooting: ‘The images are very vivid and clear in my head’

by Stephen Neukam - 02/16/23 11:01 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/16/23 11:01 PM ET
A police vehicle blocks a road as students walk on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. A gunman killed several people and wounded others at Michigan State University. Police said early Tuesday that the shooter eventually killed himself. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A Michigan State University professor recalled the chilling and gruesome details of the shooting at the university that took the lives of three students and enjoyed several others earlier this week, saying “the images are very vivid and clear in my head.”

Marco Díaz-Muñoz, whose classroom was the first targeted by the gunman, was teaching a class on the Lansing, Michigan, campus when the masked suspect entered and opened fire, shooting at least 15 rounds, Díaz-Muñoz said in an interview with CNN.

“I could see this figure, and it was so horrible because when you see someone who’s totally masked, you don’t see their face, you don’t see their hands — it was like seeing a robot,” Díaz-Muñoz said. “I don’t know how long he stood there.”

The suspected shooter, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, also fired shots at the MSU student union, before fleeing the scene. McRae was later found dead after being confronted by police from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While Díaz-Muñoz held a door closed, others tried to break windows to try and escape the classroom. Others refused to leave, according to the professor, instead assisting their classmates that had been shot.

“They were trying to cover the wounds [of the injured] with their hands so they didn’t bleed to death,” he recalled. “They were heroic because they could have escaped through the windows. They stayed, helping their classmates.”

“There was a horrendous scene. I’ve never seen so much blood,” Díaz-Muñoz added.

Two of the students in his classroom, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner, died. A third student, Brian Fraser, was killed in the student union.

“These two kids that died were just nice kids, serious students, both of them,” Díaz-Muñoz said.

Other students — including two who survived similar incidents at their respective high schools — have also weighed in, saying the system “failed them.”

Despite the trauma, he said he does want to continue teaching.

While he may harbor what some have termed “survivor’s guilt” after the shooting, he explained that he wants to use the tragedy as a way to try and affect change at a broader level, hoping to advocate for gun control. 

“I think if those senators or lawmakers saw what I saw, not just hear statistics, they would be shamed into action,” he said.

Tags Gun control Marco Díaz-Muñoz Michigan State Michigan state shooting

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  2. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  3. Arizona court rejects Kari Lake’s claim she won governor’s race, citing no ...
  4. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  5. DirecTV tells GOP senators it dropped Newsmax as part of ‘typical business ...
  6. The new red wave is already here
  7. McCarthy tells Mayorkas to ‘stop lying’ about border
  8. Joe Biden’s China problem just got a whole lot worse
  9. Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations
  10. How Biden can get ahead of the balloons
  11. Snowpack continues to grow in California, Colorado River Basin
  12. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  13. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  14. NYT editors: Paper ‘will not tolerate’ its journalists protesting coverage ...
  15. FEC presses Santos to identify campaign treasurer
  16. Train carrying hazardous materials derails outside Detroit
  17. Georgia grand jury in Trump election probe reports at least one witness may ...
  18. Fetterman hospitalized for treatment of clinical depression
Load more

Video

See all Video