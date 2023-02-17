trending:

Louisiana police officer charged in fatal shooting of Black man

by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 02/17/23 10:24 AM ET
(Louisiana State Police via AP)
This photo provided by Louisiana State Police shows police body cam video of Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler after shooting Alonzo Bagley after a foot chase on Feb. 3, 2023 in Shreveport, La.

A white police officer in Louisiana has been arrested and charged for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man earlier this month. 

Shreveport Police officer Alexander Tyler, 23, was responding to a domestic disturbance on Feb. 3 when he shot and killed 43-year-old Alonzo Sentell Bagley, according to authorities. 

When Tyler arrived on the scene on Feb. 3 around 10:51 p.m., Bagley said he was going to take care of his dog before he jumped over a railing on the apartment balcony. As Bagley ran from the building parking lot, Tyler and an additional officer chased after him.

Body camera footage showed Tyler fired one shot that struck Bagley in the chest. 

“Oh God, you shot me,” Bagley can be heard saying.

Tyler administered aid to Bagley, who slumped to the ground after being shot in the video footage. Bagley was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m.

Following the shooting, Tyler made “multiple statements claiming the suspect came toward him and he could not see his hands,” according to court documents by state police, USAToday reported. But no weapons were found in Bagley’s possession.

Tyler has now been charged with negligent homicide and was released from Caddo Correctional Center Thursday on a $25,000 bond, according to the Shreveport Times. Bagley’s family, who is being represented by attorney Ron Haley, has filed a $10 million lawsuit against Tyler. 

“Alonzo was just so, so scared,” Haley told the Shreveport Times. “Everyone at the scene, including the perpetrator Alexander Tyler, knew Mr. Bagley should not have been shot that night.”

