trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

DOJ taking over Texas AG corruption probe

by Julia Shapero - 02/17/23 1:04 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/17/23 1:04 PM ET

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is taking over an investigation into corruption allegations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), a state prosecutor handling a separate case case against Paxton told The Hill.

Kent Schaffer, the state prosecutor, confirmed the DOJ was taking over the case from federal prosecutors in the Western District of Texas.

It’s unclear why federal prosecutors in Texas were removed from the case, which was opened after several of Paxton’s senior officials accused him of bribery and abuse of office in 2020, but The Associated Press reported Paxton’s attorney’s sought the change, claiming there was an “obvious conflict.”

FBI agents and federal prosecutors in the Western District of Texas were also involved in a 2019 search of the home of Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, who donated to Paxton’s 2018 campaign.

After Paul accused the agents and prosecutors of improperly raiding his home, Paxton appointed a special counsel to investigate the claims over objections by members of his staff. This appointment was one of several instances that ultimately led eight of Paxton’s employees to accuse him of bribery and abuse of office.

Paul reportedly also employed a woman with whom Paxton has acknowledged having an extramarital affair and was accused of playing a role in the remodel of Paxton’s Austin home, according to the AP. Paxton has denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

The changeover in the corruption investigation comes one week after Paxton reached a tentative $3.3 million settlement with four of the former employees, who were fired after reporting the Texas attorney general to the FBI.  

Tags Justice Department Ken Paxton Ken Paxton Texas

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  3. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  4. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  5. Small number of Trump officials were aware of suspected Chinese balloons: report
  6. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  7. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  8. Risk of shortfall raises stakes in Social Security fight
  9. House Republicans turn southern border into second campus
  10. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
  11. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  12. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
  13. Here are the groups looking into George Santos
  14. McCarthy tells Mayorkas to ‘stop lying’ about border
  15. Joe Biden’s China problem just got a whole lot worse
  16. Snowpack continues to grow in California, Colorado River Basin
  17. DOJ taking over Texas AG corruption probe
  18. Fetterman hospitalized for treatment of clinical depression
Load more

Video

See all Video