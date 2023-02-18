trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

9 kids, teens injured in shooting at Georgia gas station

by Nick Robertson - 02/18/23 12:20 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 02/18/23 12:20 PM ET
(File: Getty Images)

Nine children, ranging in age from 5 to 17 years old, were shot at a gas station Friday night in Columbus, Georgia.

All the victims are being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police. 

“The rash of gun violence involving our youth is impacting communities across the country. While Columbus is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure citizens that the men and women of CPD are tirelessly working to get violent offenders off our streets. It is going to take a community effort to combat gun violence in our city. The entire village has a responsibility because incidents like this impacts all of us,” Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said in a statement.

The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. at a Shell gas station in Columbus, Georgia, near the border with Alabama. The youngest victim is a 5-year-old boy, with the rest of the victims being teenagers — including two 13-year-old girls.

No arrests have been made, police said. 

The Hill has reached out to the police department for comment.

There have been over 85 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year. Also on Friday, a gunman in rural Mississippi killed six people in a string of shootings.

Tags Crime Georgia mass shooting shooting

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why Buttigieg is drawing so much GOP scorn
  2. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  3. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  4. Ranking the GOP’s top 10 presidential candidates
  5. Former judge questions Pence’s decision to fight DOJ subpoena in Jan. 6 probe
  6. Trump to visit East Palestine in wake of train derailment
  7. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  8. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  9. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  10. Trump slams DeSantis but says no to ‘Meatball Ron’ nickname
  11. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  12. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  13. GOP political operative sentenced to 18 months over illegal Russian ...
  14. The North Carolina Supreme Court has thrown SCOTUS a lifeline
  15. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  16. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  17. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  18. Supreme Court to wade into quagmire of internet regulation
Load more

Video

See all Video