9 kids, teens injured in shooting at Georgia gas station

Nine children, ranging in age from 5 to 17 years old, were shot at a gas station Friday night in Columbus, Georgia.

All the victims are being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

“The rash of gun violence involving our youth is impacting communities across the country. While Columbus is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure citizens that the men and women of CPD are tirelessly working to get violent offenders off our streets. It is going to take a community effort to combat gun violence in our city. The entire village has a responsibility because incidents like this impacts all of us,” Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said in a statement.

The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. at a Shell gas station in Columbus, Georgia, near the border with Alabama. The youngest victim is a 5-year-old boy, with the rest of the victims being teenagers — including two 13-year-old girls.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The Hill has reached out to the police department for comment.

There have been over 85 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year. Also on Friday, a gunman in rural Mississippi killed six people in a string of shootings.