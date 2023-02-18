trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Norfolk Southern CEO visits East Palestine derailment site ‘to support the community’

by Steff Danielle Thomas - 02/18/23 5:56 PM ET
by Steff Danielle Thomas - 02/18/23 5:56 PM ET
Some of the railcars that derailed Friday night when a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed are in the process of being cleaned up on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw made a brief visit to East Palestine, Ohio, on Saturday amid heavy criticism about the company’s response to the train derailment earlier this month that prompted area evacuations, as well as health and environmental concerns.

Shaw said he was there ” to support the community,” but declined further comment, according to Fox News.

The trip comes in light of the company’s decision earlier this week to back out of a town hall meeting to address the public’s concerns. Norfolk Southern said in a statement at the time that it would not send anyone to the meeting due to concerns about employees’ safety. 

“Unfortunately, after consulting with community leaders, we have become increasingly concerned about the growing physical threat to our employees and members of the community around this event stemming from the increasing likelihood of the participation of outside parties,” the railroad said in a statement, first reported by WKBN 27.

While it is unclear what prompted the railroad CEO’s visit, it was reported earlier this week that Gov. Mike DeWine was upset by the railroad giant’s decision to skip the meeting — which drew further criticism from East Palestine residents and politicians alike — and asked Shaw to take the trip.

In a statement on Friday, Norfolk Southern said it was “committed to coordinating the cleanup project and paying for its associated costs,” as well as ensuring the environment and residents “not only recover but thrive.”

“Our company will be working tirelessly every day to get East Palestine back on its feet as soon as possible,” Shaw said in the statement. “We know we will be judged by our actions, and we are taking this accountability and responsibility very seriously.”

DeWine also announced on Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency would deploy federal resources to the site of a train derailment.

FEMA will also deploy a senior response official and regional incident team to the area on Saturday to “support ongoing operations, including “incident coordination and ongoing assessments of potential long-term recovery needs,” according to the agency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Alan Shaw East Palestine FEMA Gov. Mike DeWine Norfolk Southern Ohio Ohio train derailment railroad

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Ranking the GOP’s top 10 presidential candidates
  3. Blinken claims China ‘strongly considering’ providing Russia with ‘lethal ...
  4. Why Buttigieg is drawing so much GOP scorn
  5. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  6. Mystery still swirls around three objects US shot out of the sky
  7. Former judge questions Pence’s decision to fight DOJ subpoena in Jan. 6 probe
  8. Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care after series of hospital stays
  9. 9 kids, teens injured in shooting at Georgia gas station
  10. Marianne Williamson to make ‘important announcement’ on March 4
  11. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  12. Trump to visit East Palestine in wake of train derailment
  13. Republicans on Haley’s 2024 bid: Don’t rule her out
  14. Labor Department finds more than 100 children worked hazardous jobs for ...
  15. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  16. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  17. Supreme Court to wade into quagmire of internet regulation
  18. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
Load more

Video

See all Video