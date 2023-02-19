trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

1 dead, 10 injured in Memphis shootings

by Julia Mueller - 02/19/23 2:26 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/19/23 2:26 PM ET
Getty Images
(Credit: Getty Images)

One person was killed and 10 more were injured on Sunday in two Memphis, Tenn.,  shootings authorities believe to be connected, police say. 

Memphis Police Department officers responded to an incident at Memphis nightclub the Live Lounge shortly after midnight, where two shooting victims were found in critical condition and five others were found with non-critical injuries, according to a release

Officers then got word of additional shooting victims about a mile away along the same road, East Shelby Drive, and one male victim was pronounced dead at the second scene. Three others were found in critical condition. 

Authorities say they have no clear description of the suspect or suspects, and don’t have information on whether the perpetrator was connected to the victims.

No suspect has yet been arrested, and police are asking for help identifying three persons of interest amid the ongoing investigation. 

The five victims with non-critical injuries were all released from area hospitals, according to a police update, while five remain in critical condition.

Tags Memphis Memphis Police Department shooting

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s bluffing days are done
  2. Special counsel shows signs of ramping up Trump investigation
  3. Daylight saving time: Which states want to stop changing the clocks?
  4. Five key questions about the dwindling Social Security trust fund
  5. Graham on potential Chinese ‘lethal assistance’ to Russia: ‘If you jump ...
  6. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  7. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  8. Ranking the GOP’s top 10 presidential candidates
  9. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  10. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  11. Pete Buttigieg fails the Woody Allen test
  12. Section 230, student debt top divisive Supreme Court agenda
  13. Pritzker embraces role as DeSantis foil on Illinois schools
  14. Objectively wrong: Some areas of news industry debate aren’t gray
  15. Ohio senator: East Palestine residents ‘right to be skeptical’ after train ...
  16. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  17. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  18. Harris travels home from Munich on support plane after Air Force Two breaks down
Load more

Video

See all Video