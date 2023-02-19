trending:

Thousands of Starbucks vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled

by Olafimihan Oshin - 02/19/23 5:54 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 02/19/23 5:54 PM ET

More than 300,000 Starbucks vanilla Frappuccino drinks have been recalled due to glass being found in some bottles, according to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to an FDA notice, more than 25,000 cases of the 13.7-ounce glasses of the Frappuccino drinks were recalled, with 12 bottles per case.

The agency noted that PepsiCo, which produces and distributes U.S.-based coffee chain’s products, voluntarily made the “Class II” recall, which is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.” 

The recall affects bottles with expiration dates of March 8, May 29, June 4, and June 10 of this year.

A PepsiCo spokesperson told ABC News that the recalled drinks weren’t sold at Starbucks retail locations, adding that “the removal of these products from the marketplace is currently underway.” 

“The North American Coffee Partnership is committed to a high level of quality in the products we serve. Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised,” PepsiCo told ABC News. 

The Hill has reached out to Starbucks for comment.

