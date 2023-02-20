Pride flag set on fire in Manhattan

Someone set a pride flag on fire in Manhattan early Monday, officials say.

“Hate in SoHo: Last night this person set fire to the pride flag hanging outside Little Prince restaurant, causing the front of the restaurant to go up in flames,” New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher (D) wrote on Twitter.

Video footage shared by the official shows a person exiting a vehicle to walk up to the flag, just outside the French restaurant in SoHo. The person holds up a lighter to the flag and once it has caught the spark, heads back to the vehicle, which swiftly drives off as the fire spreads.

CBS News reports the flames were quickly extinguished and caused no major damage or injuries. The flag reportedly read “Make America Gay Again,” an apparent play on former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is searching for the person responsible and investigating the incident as a possible hate crime, ABC7 reports. The Hill has reached out to NYPD and its Hate Crimes Task Force to confirm.

The incident reportedly occurred just before 2 a.m. Eastern on Monday. Bottcher said the flag was set to be hung again at 11 a.m. Eastern.

This is a developing story.