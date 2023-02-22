3 killed, including child and journalist, in Florida shootings; suspect in custody

A string of shootings in central Florida on Wednesday left three people dead, including a 9-year-old girl and a journalist, according to police, who say they have arrested a suspect.

The shootings in Orange County, Fla., happened over the course of a number of hours on Wednesday. The first shooting, which occurred around 11 a.m., killed a woman in her 20s after she was allegedly shot by the suspect when they were in the same car together, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

Around 4 p.m., with news crews around reporting on the homicide from the morning, the same suspect allegedly returned to the scene and shot two male journalists — a reporter and a photographer — one of whom later died, according to Mina. The suspect then allegedly entered a nearby house and shot a woman and her 9-year-old daughter, who died. Mina said it was unclear why the suspect returned to the scene or entered the house.

The suspect, Keith Melvin Moses, 19, was arrested and charged with the murder from the morning and Mina said he expected charges to be filed from the other shootings as well.

Mina said Moses has a “lengthy” criminal history, including gun charges, aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft charges.

“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners,” Mina said. “I work closely with all of you … no one in our community — not a mother, not a 9 year old, certainly not news professionals — should become the victim of gun violence.”

The mother of the child was in critical condition, Mina said, and the other reporter was being treated at the hospital.

Mina said it was unclear whether the suspected shooter knew the two men shot at the scene later were media members and said their vehicle was in almost the exact same spot as the vehicle in which the first shooting occurred. He said he thought the vehicle did not look like the typical news vehicle.