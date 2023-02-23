Norfolk Southern CEO to East Palestine residents: ‘I understand the anger’

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw told residents of East Palestine, Ohio late Wednesday that he understands their anger after one of the company’s freight trains derailed earlier this month and spilled toxic chemicals.

“I understand the anger,” he told residents at a CNN town hall. “I’ve experienced it as I’ve talked to the citizens of this community over the last two and a half weeks. It’s important to me that I hear directly from the citizens of East Palestine and what I can do and what Norfolk Southern can do to help the recovery of this community.”

Shaw also apologized for the disaster, telling residents that he is “committed to making Norfolk Southern a safer railroad.” He said he could not comment on the ongoing investigation, but that the company will use data to “figure out what we could’ve done better.”

“I’m terribly sorry for what has happened to your community,” Shaw said. “I want you to know that Norfolk Southern is here. And we’re going to stay here. And we’re going to make this right.”

Residents have been demanding answers in the aftermath of the train derailment and many have voiced concerns about potential environmental and health hazards as a result of the accident.

A teacher in East Palestine, Courtney Newman, spoke during the town hall about health concerns, saying that ever since she and her son returned home after the evacuation, her son has been getting bloody noses each day and she has also developed a rash.

“I took him to the pediatrician on Friday,” she said. “I was told they had no guidance from the CDC, the Health Department — there was nothing they could do.”

Jim Stewart, who said he has lived in East Palestine for 65 years, said that he no longer feels safe in the town, and is worried about the value of his home. He said he has had a lingering cough since the derailment and has developed a rash on his cheek.

“Did you shorten my life, now? I want to retire and enjoy it. How are we gonna enjoy it? You burned me,” he said. “We were going to sell our house. Our value went poof. Do I mow the grass? Do I – can I plant tomatoes next summer? What can I do? I’m afraid to.”

Government officials have reiterated that the area is safe to live in despite residents’ concerns. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said on CNN that he would stay in the village overnight, and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said he would feel safe raising his kids in East Palestine “based on the evidence.”

State officials said in a statement on Wednesday the municipal water is safe to drink and that no contaminants were found in air quality testing of the area.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be visiting the town on Thursday, a day after former President Trump visited the area.