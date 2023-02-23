trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Youngkin asks for review of AP African American studies class in Virginia

by Lexi Lonas - 02/23/23 4:25 PM ET
by Lexi Lonas - 02/23/23 4:25 PM ET
Gov. Glenn Youngkin gives remarks on his proposed tax cut, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Weinstein Jewish Community Center in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has asked his education secretary for a review of the Advance Placement (AP) African American studies course that has made headlines since it was rejected in Florida by the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

The AP African American course is going to be reviewed to ensure it complies with Youngkin’s Executive Order 1 that he signed at the beginning of 2022, according to a spokesperson. 

“After numerous reports about draft course content, the governor asked the Education Secretariat to review the College Board’s proposed AP African American Studies course as it pertains to Executive Order 1,” spokesperson Macaulay Porter said in a statement to The Hill on Thursday. 

The executive order under which Youngkin wants the course reviewed bans Critical Race Theory education in Virginia and aims to “end the use of inherently divisive concepts.” 

It is unknown whether the results of this review could impact if the course is available in Virginia schools. 

The involvement of state governments in whether an AP course can be offered in schools varies by state. In Virginia, local schools decide what AP courses are on tap. 

Youngkin’s review comes a month after DeSantis attacked the College Board and the AP class, with his administration saying the course had “no educational value.”

DeSantis made his issues with the course public while it was still under a pilot program and offered in only a few dozen schools in the country. 

After the comments from DeSantis, the College Board said it would be releasing changes to the class, but insisted the tweaks to the coursework were the result of months of consideration and not in response to the Florida governor. 

At the beginning of February, the company released its changes and later apologized for not pushing back enough against DeSantis’s attacks. 

Some of the changes included the removal of topics such as Black queer studies and making others such as reparations debates optional — both subjects with which DeSantis took issue.

It remains to be seen if the changes the College Board made at the beginning of February will be accepted in Florida.

Tags AP African American Studies course College Board Critical race theory DeSantis Glenn Youngkin Ron DeSantis Youngkin

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  2. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  3. Buttigieg calls on Trump to back reversing deregulation in wake of train ...
  4. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  5. Philadelphia’s zombie drug ‘tranq’ already in NYC
  6. Fox’s Bret Baier notes recent ‘political’ attacks on Buttigieg amid train ...
  7. Trump lawyers call Georgia special grand jury proceedings ...
  8. Grassley asks former Architect of Capitol when he will repay taxpayers
  9. Abbott targets street takeovers across Texas with new task force
  10. Judge says Trump, Wray can be deposed in suits from former FBI officials
  11. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  12. Rare blizzard warnings issued for Los Angeles area
  13. What to expect in the second year of the Russia-Ukraine war
  14. These 6 states will determine the 2024 presidential election
  15. Putin ally fires back at Biden’s Poland speech with nuclear warning
  16. Cops are moving to Florida — and it’s not just for the sunshine
  17. Tennessee bans on drag shows, gender-affirming care head to governor
  18. NTSB board releases initial report on East Palestine derailment
Load more

Video

See all Video