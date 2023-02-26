Storms knock out power to tens of thousands in Los Angeles area

A historic winter storm on the west coast left tens of thousands of homes without power in California, stranding motorists and closing businesses over the weekend.

As of Sunday afternoon, over 81,000 customers were without electricity in California, with nearly 26,000 people in the Los Angeles area being blacked out, according to PowerOutage.us.

On top of the power outages, the storm also shut down major interstates in the state. San Francisco faced record cold temperatures over the weekend, while residents in southern California were bracing for continued rain and snow through the middle of the week. It was one of the strongest storm to ever hit southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service’s Los Angeles Forecast Office said that weaker storms would continue through Wednesday. Yosemite National Park was closed through Wednesday as well.

The storm conditions in California, which also featured hail and a possible tornado sighting, follow a string of atmospheric rivers that have pummeled the state with rain and flooding over the past few months, giving the region a cold and rainy winter.

The storms also come as a system blasted the Midwest last week, with over 290,000 customers still without electricity in Michigan.