trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Massive storm that blanketed California with snow moving east

by Stephen Neukam - 02/27/23 11:28 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/27/23 11:28 AM ET

The storm that brought record-low temperatures and rare snowfall to parts of California is now moving east, bringing dangerous winds and precipitation to the middle of the country.

Southern California, which dealt with snow, ice and battering rain last week, will get a break as the storm moves east. The front also brought a string of reported tornadoes to Oklahoma, which damaged houses and property but no injuries were reported.

Over 42,000 customers in California were still without power on Monday, according to the power grid tracker PowerOutage.us.

Snow is expected in the Great Lakes region, where in Michigan over 100,000 customers are already without electricity following an ice storm that has left some without power for nearly a week. Utility companies in the state said that power would be restored before the new storm hits, but as of Monday morning, just under 140,000 customers were still without electricity.

The front is also expected to bring snow, rain and slush to eastern cities like Boston and New York on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service said the front bringing snow to much of the country would make travel difficult.

As the storm leaves California, the record-breaking accumulation of snow and rain became more apparent. At Mountain High Resort, which is about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, about six feet of snow fell in less than a week. Snow even reached the Hollywood Hills and the San Francisco area.

Tags California snow California storm winter storm

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  2. Texas Republican doubles down on attack on Judy Chu
  3. Trump targets Fox News for ‘promoting’ DeSantis ‘so hard and so much’
  4. Paul calls for declassifying documents showing that COVID came from Chinese ...
  5. Haley’s mental competency tests could rock Washington — but would be hard ...
  6. Generative AI could be an authoritarian breakthrough in brainwashing
  7. Republicans retool crime message for 2024
  8. New York Times review pans new Ron DeSantis book
  9. Looking for a new voice, Biden turns to Obama veteran 
  10. Trump tops DeSantis by 15 points in Fox News poll
  11. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  12. China dismisses reported Energy Department conclusion lab leak sparked COVID ...
  13. Supreme Court to review constitutionality of funding consumer protection bureau
  14. Bryan Cranston: Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan could be ...
  15. Republican calls questioning of Judy Chu’s loyalty ‘out of bounds’
  16. What we know about Energy Department’s COVID lab leak conclusion
  17. 'Dilbert' distributor severs relationship with creator Scott Adams over race ...
  18. Juan Williams: Would an indictment help or hurt Donald Trump in 2024?
Load more

Video

See all Video