Massive storm that blanketed California with snow moving east

The storm that brought record-low temperatures and rare snowfall to parts of California is now moving east, bringing dangerous winds and precipitation to the middle of the country.

Southern California, which dealt with snow, ice and battering rain last week, will get a break as the storm moves east. The front also brought a string of reported tornadoes to Oklahoma, which damaged houses and property but no injuries were reported.

Over 42,000 customers in California were still without power on Monday, according to the power grid tracker PowerOutage.us.

Snow is expected in the Great Lakes region, where in Michigan over 100,000 customers are already without electricity following an ice storm that has left some without power for nearly a week. Utility companies in the state said that power would be restored before the new storm hits, but as of Monday morning, just under 140,000 customers were still without electricity.

The front is also expected to bring snow, rain and slush to eastern cities like Boston and New York on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service said the front bringing snow to much of the country would make travel difficult.

As the storm leaves California, the record-breaking accumulation of snow and rain became more apparent. At Mountain High Resort, which is about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, about six feet of snow fell in less than a week. Snow even reached the Hollywood Hills and the San Francisco area.