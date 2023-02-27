DeSantis signs bill giving him more power over Disney

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday signed a bill ending Walt Disney World’s self-governing status and establishing a new state-controlled district, giving the governor’s mansion more power over the theme park and its surrounding acreage.

“Allowing a corporation to control its own government is bad policy, especially when the corporation makes decisions that impact an entire region. This legislation ends Disney’s self-governing status, makes Disney live under the same laws as everybody else, and ensures that Disney pays its debts and fair share of taxes,” DeSantis said in a statement.

The bill ends Disney’s control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the 25,000 acres that Disney has self-governed for decades.

The Florida governor’s move to greenlight the legislation comes after Disney pushed back against the state’s Parental Rights in Education law, which limits instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in primary schools and has become known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

After Disney knocked the law, DeSantis began pushing back against what his office has called “an unaccountable Corporate Kingdom.”

The new law allows DeSantis to appoint a five-member board, subject to state Senate confirmation, that would govern the Reedy Creek Improvement District in Disney’s stead.

DeSantis, who won reelection to the governor’s mansion during the November midterms, is notably rumored to be preparing for a possible 2024 presidential run.