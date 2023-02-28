trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

FAA investigating ‘close call’ between planes at Boston airport

by Stephen Neukam - 02/28/23 2:44 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/28/23 2:44 PM ET
Passenger jets prepare to take off at Logan International Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a “close call” between two jets on Monday night at a Boston airport, after a private charter jet nearly crashed into a JetBlue plane.

The FAA told The Hill that the pilot of a Learjet 60 took off without clearance at Boston’s Logan International Airport at the same time that JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land on an intersecting runway, according to a preliminary review by the department.

The agency said the incident occurred right before 7 p.m. on Monday, when an air traffic controller instructed the pilot of the Learjet to wait on the runway while the JetBlue jet landed on an intersecting runway. Instead, the pilot of the LearJet began a takeoff roll, causing the JetBlue airliner to take “evasive action.”

The Learjet was operated by a private charter company, Hop-A-Jet, according to the FAA.

The FAA will work to determine exactly how close the two jets came to each other. 
The incident in Boston follows a similar close call in Texas earlier this month — an event that is also under investigation.

A FedEx cargo plane in Austin nearly landed on a runway where a Southwest flight was preparing to take off. The FedEx plane pulled back up in time to avoid a collision.

Tags Boston close call FAA flights JetBlue Learjet Logan International Airport

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Murdoch: Hannity was ‘privately disgusted’ with Trump after 2020 election
  2. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  3. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  4. Supreme Court's conservatives cast doubt on student loan forgiveness program
  5. Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 tapes subject to security review, Republicans say
  6. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ by ‘insane’ woman in ...
  7. Five takeaways from the big COVID-19 ‘lab leak’ story
  8. DeSantis says he insisted on ‘no Disney characters’ at his Disney World ...
  9. McConnell opposes defense cuts, calls for substantial increase
  10. Listen live: Supreme Court hears oral arguments on student loan forgiveness
  11. Manchin will vote against new DC crime law 
  12. Why the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner only received $997.6 million as ...
  13. Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on health care costs from Virginia Beach
  14. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  15. Justice Jackson writes 1st Supreme Court majority opinion
  16. Poll finds Trump beating Biden but DeSantis, Haley losing
  17. Top 5 questions surrounding Biden student loan forgiveness fight at Supreme ...
  18. Buttigieg pushes back on McConnell criticism of ‘woke initiatives’
Load more

Video

See all Video