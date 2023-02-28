Train hauling propane derails in Florida; no leaks detected

A train carrying propane derailed in Florida’s Manatee County on Tuesday in the wake of the high-profile derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, but no leaks have been reported at the Florida site.

Five railcars and two propane tankers were derailed in Manatee County, according to the local government.

Emergency crews may “take some time” to clear the tracks because the propane must be siphoned from the tanker before the car can be moved, according to the county. No injuries or leakage from the derailment have been reported at this point.

WWSB reports some 30,000 gallons of propane need to be taken out of the derailed tanker that’s been flipped on its side, while the second tanker stayed upright after jumping the tracks.

According to Fox 13 Tampa Bay, Southern Manatee County Fire Rescue Chief Robert Bounds says the derailment was near a “homeless camp,” and that teams are responding to alert people nearby of potential danger or “in the event we have to evacuate.”

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R) said his team is “actively monitoring” the derailment and in contact with state and local officials.

“Our priority is doing everything we can to help keep the community and ALL Floridians safe,” Scott said.

Manatee County Board of County Commissioners Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge lauded first responders.

The incident comes after a Norfolk Southern Railway train carrying the hazardous chemical vinyl chloride derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month, sparking environmental concerns about the local land, air and water as the chemicals spilled and were burned off.