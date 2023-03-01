trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Multiple officers shot, police in standoff in Kansas City

by Russell Colburn, Brian Dulle and Dave D'Marko - 03/01/23 11:53 AM ET
by Russell Colburn, Brian Dulle and Dave D'Marko - 03/01/23 11:53 AM ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A 12-hour standoff remained ongoing Wednesday morning after multiple officers were shot in Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday night.

The Kansas City Police Department said the incident started after 9:30 p.m. in the area of E. 23rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Chief Stacey Graves said officers were executing a search warrant when they opened the door and were met with gunfire.

Officers returned gunfire, but it was unknown if anyone else was injured, according to Graves.

Graves said three male officers were shot during the standoff, but their injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening. She said she had spoken with the the officers, who were awake and alert.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will be taking over the shooting investigation.

As of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, two people had come out of the home. Officers were still working to determine if there were any others inside the residence.

This standoff takes place just days after Kansas City officer James Muhlbauer and his K9 Officer Champ were killed by a suspected speeding driver. The crash also killed a 52-year-old pedestrian.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Tuesday night about an exceptionally challenging time for KCPD.

“We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be,” Mayor Lucas tweeted Tuesday night. “I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely.”

Tags Law enforcement

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  2. Schumer, Jeffries ask Murdoch to stop Fox hosts lying about 2020 election 
  3. Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’
  4. China, Belarus call for cease-fire, negotiations in Ukraine
  5. Christie: Trump grand jury foreperson ‘did a lot of damage’ to case
  6. Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security
  7. Watch live: Garland testifies before Senate panel at oversight hearing
  8. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  9. Vance pitches PPP for Ohio while other Republicans say to wait
  10. Feehery: Progressive DC government turning city into a dystopia
  11. Lightfoot ousted as Chicago mayor
  12. DeSantis pushes for dismissal of lawsuit brought by migrants sent to Martha’s ...
  13. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  14. The shepherd boy, the wolf and the threat to Israeli democracy
  15. House Republican eyeing legislation to prevent Santos from profiting off ...
  16. Ukraine may ‘strategically pull back’ from embattled Bakhmut: Zelensky ...
  17. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  18. Top takeaways from student loan forgiveness arguments at the Supreme Court
Load more

Video

See all Video